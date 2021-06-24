The best musical themed slots

Slot games became part of popular entertainment thanks to the first legal casinos in Nevada, New Jersey, and Atlantic city. Also called pokies, fruit machines, and puggies, slot machines are some of the most popular games enjoyed at traditional casinos and online casinos alike.

Since the days of the first gaming machine in 1891, when Sittman and Pitt designed a machine based on the game of poker, the slot machine has seen many powerful iterations. From the traditional casino floor slot with a lever and 3-reeled screen, today’s slots are actually run by random number generators (RNGs) and you can play them on a touchscreen or by pushing buttons.

There are literally hundreds of slot games on and off-line, and quite a few categories of design. The latest development for slot machines are musical themed slot games, which feature some great tunes that put the player in the mood for relaxing and winning.

Musical themed slots are becoming specifically popular, partly thanks to technological advancements making graphics look unbelievable, and partly due to the great soundtracks associated with them. We all play games while listening to some awesome tunes. So, who not incorporate those tunes straight into the game, from the get go?

Types of Slot Games

Whether you’re looking to play online or in an actual casino, you’ll find that most slot games can fit into the following categories:

1. Musical Themed Slot Games

These games usually play some popular songs in the background. Some of the most played are:

The Michael Jackson King of Pop Slot

The Guns ‘n’ Roses Slot

The Rat Pack Slot

2. Fruit-Based Slot Games

This category aims for pure entertainment which helps players get all the more excited when winning. These slots are usually colorful and have a fun soundtrack and sound-effects.

3. Horror Themed Slot Games

Popular culture comes with popular scary movies and characters. Game developers have designed slot games like the Dracula slot and Frankenstein slot, to appease all tastes.

4. Fantasy and History-Based Slot Games

In this category we could add games like The Hulk as well as Cleopatra, Pompeii, King Arthur, and Aztec Blox. History buffs and fantasy lovers alike will enjoy the highest quality visuals, matching soundtracks and special effects, and multiple features from each of these games.

You can always learn more about these slots and figure out what your favorites are by checking out this review of the best slot sites.

What Are the Best Musical-Themed Slots?

As mentioned, some of the more popular online slots are of the musical variety. We can all agree that the tone sets the music, and in this case, the music makes the game.

There’s nothing better than playing your favorite game and having an awesome soundtrack to go with it. Players find themselves more loyal to one game or another solely based on the quality of the music tracks included in the gameplay.

The Michael Jackson King of Pop Slot

This slot game is chock-full of the artist’s top rating songs. Billie Jean, Bad, and Dirty Diana are all on in the background as you’re spinning those reels and winning those coins.

The game sports 5 reels and 25 paylines and you can also try it out for free, before deciding to invest real money into this all-time classic slot game.

The Guns ‘n’ Roses Slot

Rock fans will be happy to find out that some slot designers and developers are also rock fans. The Guns ‘n’ Roses slot game features a 96,98% return to player, original songs, and an amazing visual design.

For those of you not so much into 80s rock, Megadeth fills the gap with the slot game of the same name. With 5 reels and 40 pay slots, this is a game to be reckoned with.

The Rat Pack Slot

Sammy Davis Jr., Frank Sinatra, and Dean Martin lend their voices to the Rat Pack slot game. This game gets its classy feeling due to The Rat Pack’s smooth melodies.

With 5 reels and 30 paylines, you’ll get lots of surprise bonuses and other special features while enjoying gameplay.

Other frequently played musical slots are Elvis Lives, Jimi Hendrix, KISS, Motorhead, and Karaoke Party. The latter actually has a mix of hits playing in the background which makes for an interesting gaming experience. You’ll most likely end up singing along.

Conclusion

The evolution of gaming has come along since the times of the western saloons. As technology has advanced, humans have found a way to reinvent most anything, and this includes the well-loved slot games.

Regardless of whether you want to play slot games online or visit an actual traditional casino, there’s a slot game for every player. Add to this original music and you have a winning combination on your hands.

It won’t take a lot of time to search for, try out, and decide what your favorite slot game is. The real kick is that most online casinos, as opposed to brick-and-mortar establishments, offer their games in demo mode.

So you can try as many types of games as you want and save only the ones that you enjoyed the most.

Rate this item: 1.00 2.00 3.00 4.00 5.00 Submit Rating No votes yet. Please wait...

Share this story:

Tweet

Pocket





Like this: Like Loading...