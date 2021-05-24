Why is the 7.3 powerstroke equipped F-250 still so popular?

The 7.3l power stroke engine of Ford F250 is almost as capable as modern diesel, but its great success is its simplicity. The engine was designed to extensive brutes, capable of working thousands of miles without resulting in issues. In reality, the 7.3l was used on medium-duty vehicles but under the T444E. Although it had a slight difference, most of its internal components had similarities. For a strong foundation, the 7.3l uses a cast-iron cylinder head and cast-iron block. Such features offer lasting reliability and durability. Also, six head bolts are used at every cylinder for enhanced securing of the blockheads. Such a design provides significantly greater clamping force than the ones found on 6.0L power stroke or 7.3L IDI diesel.

Why Is The 7.3 Powerstroke Equipped F250 So Popular Still?

High compression ratio

The 7.3l had a higher compression ratio that allows for more power with the exhaust gas temperatures. Due to higher compression, it means that the engine cylinder has hotter air. Therefore, it needs inconsiderable fuel to ignite and establish combustion. Since the 7.3L power stroke uses glow plugs, the higher compression ratio is critical in increasing adequate temperature for ignition to occur. When you compare it with the Cummins and Duramax engines of that period, the 7.3L had the best compression ratio.

The complex but durable fuel injection system

The 7.3l Powerstroke features a Hydraulic Electronic Unit Injector (HEUI) system that uses highly pressurized engine oil in establishing fuel pressure in the injector body instead of needing a normal injector pump. Based on the injection pump, the 7.3L uses a low-pressure limp and high-pressure oil pump in establishing a maximum fuel pressure of 21,000 psi. When considering the prior mechanical injection system, the HEUI promised a better fuel economy, lower emissions, and improved performance from greater control over injection actions and enhanced fuel atomization.

Long-lasting injectors

HEUI injectors used in the 7.3L power stroke are simple for fuel injection functionality, although complicated to a novice user. The single-shot operation implies that, unlike the rail injectors used in most cars today and can conduct more than five injection actions for every combustion cycle, the injectors of the 7.3l are not prone to wear and tear. If you maintain the 7.3l injectors properly, they can last for more than 200,000 miles.

One of the main reasons why the 7.3L power stroke has high durability is because it does not have emissions controls on the engine. Apart from the use of a catalytic converter in the exhaust, the main means it meets its emissions regulations depends on the engine computer calibration of the engine.

Lift pump that provides better performance

The 7.3L power stroke came with a lift pump that works slightly differently due to the fuel injection system. Therefore, instead of supplying an injection pump with a constant fuel stream, the lift pump directly sends fuel to cylinder heads. The 7.3l had two lift pumps. In particular, the early Ford models of between 1994 and 1997 used a cam-driven mechanical lift pump while 1999 to 2003 used an electric lift pump mounted on the chassis. These lift pumps offered better fuel filtration and performance.

Even though the early models of the 7.3L power strokes did not have intercoolers, the engines produced between 1994 and 1997 could manage exhaust gas temperature due to their conservative torque and horsepower ratings. Starting 1999, Ford produced even more manageable engines by adding an air-to-air intercooler. In any turbocharged system, the intercooler makes life easier for the turbocharger and engine.

Six bolts per cylinder

Adding to the commercial-grade attributes of 7.3l is its use of the six head bolts for a very cylinder. Any uncompromised 7.3L can serve you in its entire life with experience of head gasket problems. However, even if you have a modified version, it can run for decades or years without resulting in any issues. For instance, numerous 7.3l super duty vehicles make between 375 and 400 rwhp and manage to survive more than 330,000 miles before their head gasket breaks down

Simple engine design

The block of the 7.3L is cast from forged steel, while its pistons are cast from aluminum. The lone camshaft of the engine is held within the traditional overhead V8 engine. Like the crankcase, the cylinder heads are cast from gray iron and feature two pushrods and two valves per cylinder. The engine’s hydraulic filters help actuate the exhaust and intake valves while they minimize the need for you undertaking periodic adjustments.

The engine oil of the 7.3L power stroke works hard. Apart from the 20 to 60 psi of engine pressure used for engine lubrication, oil in high pressure becomes pressurized to more than 3,000 psi.

Later engines

Ford introduced the 4r100 automatic transmission, a heavy-duty engine used in rear-wheel drive vehicles equipped with a 7.3L diesel engine. This engine which was introduced in 1999, lasted in the market up to 2003. Most important, the transmission had 1000 ft-lbs of torque power, which made it one of the toughest and strongest automatic transmissions. Fort used most of the 4R100 transmission in the 7.31 L, Ford 6.8L, 6.01 L, and 5.41L engine vehicles. Further, Ford F250 introduced the ZF5 transmission to their trucks in the 1980s. The ZF transmission had an aluminum case and was designed by considering heavy-duty purposes.

