Australian online casino software guide for geeks

When we play our favourite games, we often forget to inquire about whom we have to thank for building them. However, online casino software development has grown into the industry with its thinktanks and rivals.

Still, being a pro or an amateur, you should know more about the Australian gaming market through the lens of its major software providers. Such awareness guarantees that you can play safe and sound with no hesitation.

To help you, we’ve decided to create the Australian Online Casino Software Guide. Here it is:

Most Popular Software Providers

We intend to name a few major gaming software developers for the Australian market for you to navigate in it like a pro.

Spigo

Being a Danish software provider, Spigo supplies lots of pokies to Australia. It is authorized by the Danish Gaming Authority and the Malta Gaming Authority. All its games and platforms are carefully tested by the independent auditor iTech Labs. This provider’s approach focuses on producing quality products for players to enjoy and have fun. You can also find online gambling games such as blackjack or bingo powered by this provider.

Rival

Rival gaming is a well-known online casino software brand that promises quality to gamblers. It is associated with all the most popular innovative and interactive pokies, available to Australians. However, Rival has a portfolio that includes over 160 different games.

RealTime Gaming

RTG has always been a synonym for quality in the industry. Its games are also available to Australian gamblers. With over 20 years of history, RTG has powered over 300 pokies, including aristocrat online pokies, as well as video poker, table, and progressive games. This software has made thousands of people richer and happier. If you have not tried RTG’s products, you’d better try now.

Evolution Gaming

This Australian software provider approaches game creation from a purely Australian perspective. It does everything to make Australians satisfied with the games they play, also ensuring super security and reliability. You can hardly find a better local provider with more sophisticated game studios.

Booming Games

Booming Games specializes in HTML5 games. It is a recent player with only 5 years of presence in the market. However, it has managed to prove its reliability and unconventional approach to game building. Now, its games are available in both desktop versions and on mobile devices.

Most Popular Ways to Play Games

Different software providers can offer various ways to get excellent gaming experience. Here they are:

Download Version

If you follow this way, you’ll download the casino software to install it on your computer. This is the most ancient option because online casinos started from a download version.

Instant Play

To play instantly, all you need to do is to log in. The technologies advanced so much that you can now get the best experience playing in real-time. Thus, you can stop wasting your time downloading and installing online casinos. Instead, play right from the browser. Flash Player is required, though.

HTML5

This option allows playing right from the browser with no other downloads. Just log in, click the game icon and start playing. This convenience was very well welcomed by the players who now prefer this way of playing to any other.

Services That Online Casinos Provide

Online casinos can only offer online casino games to play.

Gaming platforms can include online casino games, poker, bingo, sports betting, and other gambling services.

Complete services include such aspects as website management, design, customer support, and other processes.

Online Casino Safety and Security

For every casino, its reputation is the main concern. There were too many compromising players before, so now earning a player’s trust feels like a quest.

However, Australian casinos have managed to overcome this stigma. They make sure players can find all possible information on the casino’s safety and security online.

To start with, every casino should be tested with licensed and independent auditors. They are the following: Technical Systems Testing (TST), iTech Labs, Gaming Labs International (GLI), and NMI.

Secondly, every reputable online casino is licensed by well-known gambling jurisdictions. Having such a license is a must to appear on the Australian market legally. These casinos should be associated with internationally acclaimed and use digital encryption and firewall technology.

Final Words

Online gambling is a microworld with its own rules and players. Earning a reputation as a reliable software provider is critical for going international and earning lots of fans. Players are very demanding now, so pleasing them is a special kind of art.

Moreover, the software provides all care about the safety and security of their systems. There is no way back if a mistake is made. Thus, they invest millions in strengthening their technology advancement and encryption mechanisms development.

Jason Copley

Jason Copley is a freelance writer who is passionate about gambling. He not only plays but also studies the market and its history. In this article, Jason shares his observations and research on the Australian online casino software providers.

