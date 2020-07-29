Five great movies from the Nineties

The 90s gave us many great things: Tamagotchis, Beanie Babies, and the Apple iMac G3. Many people were connecting to the internet for the first time, enduring the slow speeds and screeching tone of dial-up.

Musically, the decade was filled with many hits, including Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You, Elton John’s Candle in the Wind, Ricky Martin’s Livin’s la Vida Loca, and Aerosmith’s I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing, among many others.

The decade also saw a string of brilliant movies make their way into cinemas.

Titanic

Titanic became a cultural sensation when it was released in 1998, becoming the highest-grossing film of the decade. It tells the story of the infamous ship that hit an iceberg and sunk on its maiden voyage from the UK to New York.

Along with these historically accurate elements, James Cameron’s weaved in a love story between Jack and Rose, played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. The movie even contains actual footage from the research project that explored the ship’s wreckage at the bottom of the ocean.

Rounders

Released in the same year as Titanic, Rounders is a film that takes the viewer on a journey through the world of underground poker in New York City. Following Mike, a law student with a talent for playing the popular card game, the film shows him torn between conflicting relationships and his desire to compete in the World Series of Poker.

Besides being a film that helped to kick start Matt Damon’s career, Rounders has been credited with contributing to the poker boom. This was a time in the 2000s where the demand for online poker rooms skyrocketed.

Toy Story

Except for being a magnificent story about toys that come to life when there are no people around, Toy Story helped to pave the way for a whole new style of film. Released in 1995, it was the first feature-length release from Pixar Animation Studios after seven years of development.

Off the back of Toy Story’s popularity, Pixar has released three sequels, a spin-off TV series, and a string of other films. This has included popular titles like Finding Nemo, Up, A Bug’s Life, and WALL-E.

Jurassic Park

Like Toy Story, Jurassic Park is a technical marvel, mixing live-action and CGI generated dinosaurs.

The film, which was first shown in cinemas in 1993, features a park where scientists have been able to bring dinosaurs back to life. Then, the theme park showcases these prehistoric creatures and lets the public get up close and personal.

All is going well until the power is shut off and security and safety systems fail. The team must then fight to escape from the giant reptiles and get the power back on.

Space Jam

From a real-world with CGI animation to an animated world with human actors, Space Jam was a popular mid-90s flick. It features basketball legend Michael Jordan, as well as Danny DeVito, Bill Murray, Larry Bird, Shawn Bradley, Charles Barkley, and Patrick Ewing.

The crew is enlisted to help in an intergalactic basketball game to help save the Looney Tunes who are at risk of being kidnapped by Mr Swackhammer, the owner of Moron Mountain, an outer space amusement park.

Jordan, his basketballing colleagues, and for some reason, Bill Murray, must play against Mr Swackhammer’s martian cartoon characters called the Monstars in a one-of-a-kind epic cosmic sports battle.

