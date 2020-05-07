One hit wonder movie directors you need to discover

Film production is a tedious process that requires cooperation among different professionals. Directors control drama in movies. Also, they visualize their screenplay as they guide actors, actresses, and the technical crew. They choose cast members and lead in production design. Some directors have worked on several movies in their careers while others made one-hit films. The following are eight one-hit wonder movie directors.

Florian Henckel Von Donnersmarck (The Lives of Others, 2006)

The Tourist was Florian’s last movie to direct. Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp starred in The Tourist in 2017. Statistics show that the film made $300 million globally. Unlike other directors, Florian didn’t command shadow forces in the film. He directed The Lives of Others in 1984. The German director hasn’t been active in film production since 2010.

Tom Hanks (That Thing You Do!, 1996)

Tom recently directed Larry Crowne. He starred and wrote That Thing You Do!. The film highlighted a Pennsylvania band that made a hit song with the help of their hardworking manager. It had strong performances and a nice soundtrack. Hanks is one of the best movie directors in the industry. Besides directing, he also acts and writes scripts.

Billy Bob Thornton (Sling Blade, 1996)

Billy directed and co-wrote Jayne Manfield’s Car in 2012. He has been a busy actor since 1980. Sling Blade was Billy’s first production in 1996. He later produced four more movies including All The Pretty Horses.

Eduardo Sanchez and Daniel Myrick (The Blair Witch Project, 1999)

Eduardo and Daniel directed The Blair Witch Project in 1999. Since then, the two directors have never worked on another film together again. Daniel partnered with Radar Pictures to produce Under the Bed. Exists is Eduardo’s latest release. He directed the film in 2014. The Blair Witch Project had a high return on investment of more than $350.

Bryan Bertino (The Strangers, 2008)

The Strangers made over $80 million globally. It narrates about three masked invaders who terrorize a couple in their house and cut off their escape routes. But, Bryan has been quiet since he produced the film.

Richard Kelly (Donnie Darko, 2001)

Richard produced Donnie Darko in 2001. He later directed Amicus in 2014. But, Richard’s directing career has worsened since 2001. Movie enthusiasts hope that he will soon produce another wonder movie.

Michael Lechmann (Heathers, 1998)

Michael has a successful career in film production. He directed Heathers in 1998, True Blood, and Bored To Death. Heathers narrates the life story of a young girl who wants to join her school’s upper crust. Heather is the leader of a group of popular girls. J.D notices the girl’s determination and helps her achieve her dream.

Monte Hellman (Two Lane Blacktop, 1971)

Two Lane Blacktop highlights the life experiences of James Taylor, The Driver, and Dennis Wilson, The Mechanic. They meet Warren Oates and Laurie Bird while drag racing. The movie was shot in a calm environment. But it is filled with suspense and tension.

Movie directors play a crucial role in film production. They select and guide cast members, the technical crew, and are actively involved in production design. Just like in the music world, the film industry has one-hit wonders. Florian Henckel, Tom Hanks, Billy Bob Thornton, Eduardo Sanchez, Daniel Myrick, and Bryan Bertino, Richard Kelly, Michael Lechmann, and Monte Hellman directed one-hit-wonder movies. They get regular revisitations from movie fans from all over the world.

