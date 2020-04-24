The best slot games based on movies and TV shows

Looking for the best slot games based on the newest hit movies and TV shows? Here are the five best slots that you should consider trying out.

Movies and TV-based online slot games are quite popular with punters, and with a good reason. You can get a title that brings all the characters of your favorite TV program or movie to life and get a chance of winning a massive amount of money.

Here you can find out the top five best slot games based on the newest hit movies and TV shows.

Game of Thrones Slot

Game of Thrones is by far the most popular TV show globally that broke all the TV records when it started to air. That resulted in the production of Game of Thrones slot by Microgaming in 2014, a video game with special symbols like a Wild logo and the Iron Throne scatter symbols.

The game is designed with excellent intricate details, and Game of Thrones lovers can love this title. Its reels mirror gold and bronze theme of the TV program intro, while the thrilling original GOT soundtrack plays on the background to keep you captivated.

Developer: Microgaming

Paylines: 243 Ways to Win

Reels: 5 Reels

Minimum Stake: $0.01

Beauty and the Beast Slot

Do you like Dan Stevens and Emma Watson’s performance in the 2017 Disney’s classic of Beauty and the Beast? If you do, then the Beauty and the Beast is the slot for you, and it follows this tale of kindness, bravery, and finding beauty in everything.

It was developed by Asylum Lab in 2018 and features some of the best graphics you can ever find online. Its reels have gems, Gaston, the Beast, free spins, and the Rose Scatter that brings good luck.

Developers: Asylum Lab

Paylines: 30 Ways to Win

Reels: 5 Reels

Minimum Stake: $0.03

American Idol Slot

American Idol is a singing based TV show that runs in the USA, and it first went on air in 2002. There is an online slot with the same title by International Game Technology that has continued to rock the industry and can be played via Facebook.

One unique feature of the American Idol slot is the fact that it updates in real-time as contestants get eliminated on the television show. The video is based on a progressive jackpot offering and has 5 reels that allow you to win some fantastic cash prizes.

Developers: International Game Technology

Paylines: 30

Reels: 5 Reels

Minimum Wager: $0.01

Family Guy Slot

Family Guy is a funny TV show that looks at various attitudes of people in a typical American Family. It is a popular program that still runs to date, and the International Game Technology produced the video slot version of the show in 2015.

The graphics in the slot reflect the program correctly, and the soundtrack brings out the nostalgia of the show. Several symbols make the slot attractive, including a World Bonus and Bonus Feature.

Developers: International Game Technology

Paylines: 30 Ways to Win

Reels: 5 Reels

Minimum Wager: $1

Jumanji Slot

The Jumanji online slot by Net Entertainment was released in 2018 after the new Jumanji movie starring Dwayne Johnson and Karen Gillian. Whether you like the 1995, 2017, or the 2019 film, this slot can keep you excited from the moment you open it.

It comes with exciting features like Monsoon Wilds, Sticky Vines, Money Mayhem, The Rhino Stampede, and more. There are also dozens of free spins to keep you spinning the wheel and get a chance of winning more prizes.

Developers: NetEnt

Paylines: 36 Ways to Win

Reels: 5 Reels

Minimum Stake: $0.01

Conclusion

There you have some of the best slot games based on the newest hit movies and TV shows. All there’s left to do now is to sign up at a reputable online casino in your region and start spinning.

