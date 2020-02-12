Five ways you can benefit from journaling as a student

As students, we are constantly looking for ways we can get better at what we do. We are in a constant search for improvement. At the same time, we never have enough time, we want to fully enjoy our twenties and we are desperate for learning any life hacks that can help us grow, personally and professionally. Sounds familiar, right? Yeah, I get. One proven way to feel like you have your life together is by keeping a journal. Yes, journaling is a great way to make you feel better, study harder and be more focused on what is here and now. Wanna learn more about it? Here is our take on 5 benefits of journal writing for students. Enjoy!

Keeps you organized

Journaling is a great way to keep your thoughts in order. There are many ways you can do. you can start a planner where you bullet point things you need to do or you can keep a small notebook to put down your thoughts on the go. In any case, keeping a journal helps you to organize your thoughts and relieve the tension of forgetting something important. As a student, you can definitely appreciate a good organization tip.

Relieves stress

Speaking about the tension, it is scientifically proved that journaling is a great stress reliever. The thing is, when you don’t have to keep all your thoughts, plans, exam schedules in your head, your mind gets very grateful and releases you from stress. Well, maybe the process is a bit more complicated than that but the point is, you don’t have to be anxious about everything all the time. You can write that stuff down and come back to it every time you need to check-in. Don’t we have enough stress as students? We deserve a break!

Helps to self-reflect

By journaling, you also practice mindfulness. As a student we live at a very fast pace all the time, it is nice to slow down and to notice what is going on and how you feel about it. The truth is, by writing down your thoughts, which are often made of anxieties and frustrations, you shift from passive memorizing of the feelings to active engagement with them. By doing it, you help your mind to process the feelings it is experiencing faster and clearer. Hence, you draw attention to the things that are important to you, even if sometimes it is not so obvious. Your mind will wander to where you need to be.

Improves your writing

This one is obvious but journaling improves your writing. Yep. It does. Practicing journaling you also practice expressing your thoughts. Thus, you are learning to write a paper by learning how to put your words together in the most efficient way. You also practice your creativity. In fact, your creative flow is boosting when you are trying to collect and repeat all your thoughts on the paper.

Basically, the more you practice something, the better you get. So if you have a final paper come tong upstart a journal! What are you waiting for? Though of course, you can say ‘I can pay to write my essay for me cheap’ and be right about it too.

Improves your communication skills

Yes, one of the unexpected journaling benefits is that it helps you speak better. Sure, it sounds weird but writing is a great way to improve your communication skills. Your ability to write well directly connected to the ability to speak and express yourself well. Writing teaches you to find a connection between how you feel and how you develop it into thoughts. Hence, your skills in journaling will help you to vocalize your thoughts better

Conclusion

We hope you have enjoyed our small guide into why it is great to keep a journal. Among all our short articles for students, we truly see this one as the most helpful yet simple one. By journaling you are learning to notice how and what you feel; you are also learning to be attentive to yourself, your inner voice, things that trouble you and things that need to be noticed and discussed. Journaling also a great way to help you manage your time and plans. Thus, as you see, there are tons of benefits for you here. The main point is to do what you love and keep getting better!

Susan Wallace

Susan Wallace is a freelance writer and a dog lover. She is writing articles dedicated to student life, from tips on studying to courses choices. Susan’s main topic is mental health and how to tackle this issue among teens and college students.

