The 12 best books on writing you should read

Every single trade, profession, or even a hobby sometimes requires people to put in some effort in order to gain new skills and become more refined in what they really like to do. Writing is not an exception out of the general rule. Therefore, this article has been written to represent you the best 12 books on writing you should read if you want to become a decent wordsmith.

The Writing Life: Writers on They Think and Work

The author of the book Marie Arana was extremely eager to share with the world what the writers feel and think. Having spent more than ten years with the Washington Post Book World column, Mr. Arana has amassed quite a base of contacts with famous authors and writers. Thus, she has written a book that lets readers submerge themselves into the role of writers, which is important when it comes to pondering over the propriety of choosing this profession.

Plot & Structure: Techniques and Exercises for Crafting a Plot that Grips Readers from Start to Finish

The book with such a long title, in fact, is very easy and quick to read as James Scott Bell – the author – has done everything he could to teach you the art of storytelling in a fun manner. As Olivia Prescott, a writer from Sky Writer claimed: “If you think that the best storytellers are writers you are wrong; those are the lawyers”. A former lawyer, Mr. Scott Bell keeps you entertained throughout that book by sharing a lot of interesting experiences from his professional life while simultaneously teaching you how to come up with the best of plots possible.

Getting into Character: Seven Secrets a Novelist Can Learn from Actors

If a novel gets adapted to the screen, it can be surely stated that it is a brilliant text. Brandilyn Collins, who was a theater teacher herself, and taught thousands of young actors how to implement their characters on stage, has now written a book on the very process of writing a novel can be approached from the character-centered point of view. Collins will teach you how to write a novel for a character and not a character for a novel. The link to the book is here.

The Writing Life

Annie Dillard’s book about how the writers live, how they write, and what their emotions are could not have failed to become anything else but another fiction masterpiece. When reading her book, one can easily think it was not written by one person but an entire essay writing company. This a diverse and versatile guide into the life of writers.

How To Write Bestselling Fiction

Those who are interested in taking a more practical approach to writing and want to focus solely on the writing technique, Dean Koontz’s masterpiece is just what the doctor ordered. This book is told to have instructed thousands of writers from all over the world on how to write their bestselling books and series. For example, Jerry Jenkins was inspired to write the Left Behind series namely by this book.

On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft

The greatest of them all, Stephen King, has also written a book devoted to instructing the young minds on how to write “some proper stuff”. There is so much information that the book needs to be read twice… Oops! You will have to read the book twice – Stephen King emphasizes the need to omit passive voice. Here’s a separate article about what a person that has read the book had to say about it.

Elements of Style

Regardless of whether it is a two-page essay or a bestselling book, you have to keep track of your style. William Strunk Jr. and E.B. White have got your back. Their book is a milestone work within the framework of preparing oneself for serious writing endeavors. It will explain to you the peculiarities of style usage, why it is important, and what the style of text is in general.

Bird by Bird: Some Instructions on Writing and Life

When reading this book, get ready for everything, for a marvelous cascade of emotions that you will experience within five minutes. Yes, Anne Lamott will have you crying out loud and then all of a sudden rolling with laughter. In this book, the author provides an honest account of what the life of a writer is, especially when it is accompanied by drug addiction and single parenting.

Writing the Breakout Novel: Insider Advice for Taking Your Fiction to the Next Level

This is not a book. This is your personal diary, a worksheet in which you will write your first fiction. Donald Maass will throw a lot of writing challenges at you. So, make sure you are ready to meet them all while writing about an abundance of topics, ranging from “My favorite pet” to global economics.

Hooked: Write Fiction That Grabs Readers at Page One & Never Lets Them Go

It seems that the tile of the book is the dream of every single author in the world stated out loud. Well, Les Edgerton knows his tricks, as being one of the most renowned masters of “edgy” literature, he knows how to write in a way that keeps readers interested and fully immersed in the process of reading. Furthermore, there is a great deal of practical advice on how to improve your writing not only in terms of content but also structure.

On Writing Well: An Informal Guide to Writing Nonfiction

William Zinsser has definitely made sure that his book has got your attention. Being an extremely successful writer himself. Zinsser went on to share his experience with the audience and now preaches on how to write any kind of a nonfiction text that you can only imagine.

Stein On Writing: A Master Editor of Some of the Most Successful Writers of Our Century Shares His Craft Techniques and Strategies

People who are at least partially involved in literature, know the figure of Sol Stein. A famous publisher, editor, and writer, Stein has written this book in order to share the skeletons that the other writers kept in their wardrobes way too long. In fact, he tells interesting stories about how the greatest of texts have been created.

Wrap Up

Regardless of how many books on writing you read, you should always remember that it must be your heart that writes, and it must be your head that edits. Pick a book, read it, and use the knowledge on practice.

Rate this item: 1.00 2.00 3.00 4.00 5.00 Submit Rating No votes yet. Please wait...

Share this story:

Tweet

Pocket





Like this: Like Loading...