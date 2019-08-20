Five celebrities who love gambling

Gambling is one of the world’s best loved past times, and while you may believe it’s something which only the average person enjoys, you couldn’t be more wrong. In fact, there are more celebrities than ever who love to gamble, be it playing online at Party Casino or placing bets at their favourite haunt on the Strip in Vegas. So, we have taken the opportunity to pick out five of the biggest personalities below.

Charlie Sheen

Charlie Sheen was, and probably still is, one of the biggest celebrities on the planet. The man who really shot to fame for his role in the hugely successful comedy series Two and a Half Men, has been through the mill over the last few years. But this doesn’t detract from him having a love for gambling. Well, can you blame him, he was said to earn close to $2 million per episode of Two and a Half Men, and often using his spare time to play at luxurious casinos. He’s also said to be a lover of sports too, betting thousands a week.

50 Cent

50 Cent is a man from the era where showing off your wealth has become increasingly popular. Therefore, it will come as no surprise that Fiddy is a man who enjoys splashing his riches through gambling. Over the years the In Da Club star has placed millions in bets on sporting events and was said to have put a $2 million bet on Floyd Mayweather winning once. That was, of course, a dead cert, and so is Fiddy having a love for gambling.

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson, who made her name in Baywatch, is an independent woman who is renowned for doing what she wants, when she wants. So, it should come as no surprise that she loved nothing more than heading down to glamorous casinos. Here she would be waited on hand and foot whilst playing her poker, which happens to be her favourite game. Reports did emerge in 2007 that Anderson managed to lose a quarter of a million dollars to Rick Salomon, who she then went on to marry.

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck has been there and done it in the film industry. From playing lead roles in his movies right through to directing and producing. The award-winning American actor needed something to take his mind off the day job, therefore turning to gambling. Affleck is without doubt a celebrity who is highly skilled at both poker and blackjack, and doesn’t just play recreationally. But this has led to the megastar recording a few huge losses along the way, with it being suggested he’s lost in the region of $400,000 playing poker.

Matt Damon

Matt Damon’s the final entry in our top five, and for good reason. In addition to starring in the best movies like The Departed and The Bourne Ultimatum, he has always had a love for poker. In fact, it’s rumoured that Damon, alongside Ben Affleck, once won circa $800,000 together playing poker, with the latter said to have tipped one of the waiting staff $150,000. It’s not the first time Damon and Affleck have been linked through gambling either, with the pair said to have been involved in an illegal poker ring, either way, Damon, just like Affleck, loves to gamble.

