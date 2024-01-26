A new State Farm commercial with Arnold Schwarzenegger?

A teaser appeared in January 2024, announcing Arnold Schwarzenegger as Agent State Farm: are we going to see a new commercial with Jake?

The days preceding the Super Bowl are always pretty hectic in the advertising world. We are all looking forward to seeing the latest ideas the big brands had for their new commercial campaigns, and many teasers have been shared in the weeks before the big event. Among them, a short announcement stood out: State Farm shared a quick clip with an exceptional guest, Arnold Schwarzenegger, presented as Agent State Farm. You can watch the teaser below.

Agent State Farm | Official Teaser Trailer [HD] | starring Arnold Schwarzenegger Watch this video on YouTube.

Not much is known so far: State Farm Insurance and the protagonists involved have been pretty secretive about what will happen. The best guess is that a new commercial will be released in the Super Bowl, of course. Schwarzenegger shared the clip from his official X account, explaining that “when the world needed a good neighbor, he was there.” This may imply he will play the role of a neighbor in the next Stare Farm commercial campaign. Here is his tweet.

We can make some other assumption based on another fact that recently popped up in the news: just a few days before the teaser was released, Arnold Schwarzenegger was spotted with the actor playing Jake from State Farm, Kevin Miles, exercising together in Los Angeles. Both Miles and Schwarzenegger are passionate bodybuilders, and looking at their photos, they seem to get along with each other. Watch them below.

Arnold Schwarzenegger And Jake From State Farm Team Up for Pumped-Up Commercial Shoot Watch this video on YouTube.

Apparently, the partnership is officially on. Most likely, the commercial with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jake from State Farm is ready, and we just need to have a little patience before watching it. State Farm did a great job anticipating the buzz, and now everybody on social networks can’t wait to see the final result.

