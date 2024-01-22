Josh Allen and Beavis, the commercial you didn’t expect

In the 2024 Paramount+ commercial, Josh Allen is again with Peppa Pig, and Beavis & Butthead make their surprising appearance.

Having a wide set of characters to bring in your commercials is a good advantage. That’s what makes the Paramount+ 2024 commercial campaign so dynamic: it all started at the beginning of January, with the streaming service introducing its “mountain of entertainment.” The protagonist is Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, showing his skills to Peppa Pig when, suddenly, Transformers’ Scourge shows up and enters the competition. There are also Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson, and Dora the Explorer. You can watch the first 2024 Paramount+ commercial with Josh Allen here on iSpot.tv, whereas here Buffalo News explained everything very clearly.

However, you surely didn’t expect the dynamism the Paramount+ commercials are showing. Ten days later, the story has already evolved, and the ad aired in the second half of January has a plot twist. This time, Peppa Pig asks Josh Allen to hit a tree, and the athlete aims at a far target. You can see the ball flying over the snowy mountains, but the tree is not what it hits. Instead, Beavis and Butthead surprisingly appear among the trees. The ball hits Beavis in the most painful area of a man’s body (apparently, it hurts even if you are a cartoon), and Butthead just laughs about it (what else would you expect?).

You can watch again the Paramount+ commercial with Josh Allen, Peppa Pig, Beavis, and Butthead in the Youtube short below. iSpot.tv has the complete ad in full screen here.

Peppa Pig + Josh Allen = the mischief we need in 2024 😌🐷🏈 #AMountainOfEntertainment Watch this video on YouTube.

Now we know a little better how things could go. Paramount+ has a broad set of options, and Josh Allen is happy to play whatever the commercial campaign has planned for him. It may be just the beginning. Every weekend could bring a new surprise: we’ll follow them on our pages, as usual.

