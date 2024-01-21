Who’s the new actress in the 2024 Jardiance commercial?

The new commercial has arrived and is destined to go viral again: now we are in an office, but who’s the Jardiance actress we’ll see in 2024?

If there were an official chart of the most discussed commercials of the year, the 2023 Jardiance ad would have been in the top 3. Social networks have been passionate, talking about the musical, the song, and the actress. Everybody had an opinion (it’s a free world, at least most of it), and the Internet was the best place to express it. Nevertheless, in one way or another, the Jardiance ad has characterized the tone of the advertising world in 2023.

Now, it’s 2024, and things will probably stay that way. The antidiabetic medication returned in January with a new ad that reuses the same music everybody already knows. It’s again a Jardiance musical, this time set in an office, but the song is the one we cannot forget. We extensively talked about it in the article below.

The choice of reusing the same song has a precise purpose: Jardiance wants social networks to keep talking about the commercial. And that’s precisely what’s happening. Social networks are again on fire because the jingle is back, the song hasn’t changed, but the actress singing is now different. We discovered everything about Deanna “Bomb Chica” DellaCioppa Colón, the singer in the 2023 ad. Now we need to catch up on the new actress: who is the redhead singing and dancing in the 2024 Jardiance commercial?

The singer’s identity in the new commercial is still unknown, so we must be patient. For sure, the internet will soon solve the riddle: Jardiance is one of the most regular presences in the advertising world, and we won’t rest until we find the answer. After all, the actress is out there; she deserves to be known, and she probably has nothing against it (hey, we are talking about you here: do you have something to tell us?).

You can watch the new Jardiance commercial here on iSpot.tv. One thing is sure: the moment the information about the new actress will be available, you’ll find the answer in this article. Feel free to bookmark it: it’s the knowledge we need to have at this point.

Discover other curiosities about popular commercials on Auralcrave