Megan Moroney, No Caller ID: the lyrics & their meaning

Megan Moroney is back with a new song, No Caller ID, and a powerful message: let’s discover the lyrics and the meaning behind them.

Her 2023 album, Lucky, was a massive success. Songs like Tennessee Orange and I’m Not Pretty have filled our playlists, and now Megan Moroney returns in 2024 with a new song, No Caller ID. It’s an emotional return, a song with intense lyrics and a meaning we can all relate to. Let’s explore the single in this article: you’ll also find the complete lyrics and the official streaming at the end.

No Caller ID: the meaning of the lyrics

No Caller ID is a song about moving on from a toxic relationship: in the lyrics, Megan Moroney describes her efforts to heal from a love story that hurt her. She talks about the therapy she needed; she’s proud she’s getting better. However, there is a huge obstacle: her ex-boyfriend keeps returning to her life from time to time, affecting her healing process.

The description of her healing path is beautiful. Megan Moroney feels restored; her friends see her better, and she can finally sleep well at night. The song describes all those typical things we experience when we are living in a difficult moment. Still, it’s over now, and the singer is proudly walking into her future.

I’m two months deep in therapy

Been finally gettin’ sleep

My friends quit checkin’ up on me

‘Cause I’m back on my feet

Unfortunately, those who hurt us are often insisting, and they impose their presence on our lives even though they are not appreciated. That’s the call Megan Moroney receives at 3 AM, with no caller ID: she perfectly knows who it is. It’s her past, back again, trying to hurt her again.

Here you come again, and there you go

No coincidence, you always know

When I’m movin’ on, you move back in

With a half-ass, “Sorry, how you been?”

Why do you do it? Do you just hate losin’?

Here you come again, who could it be

It’s 3 a.m., no caller ID

The description of her state of mind at that moment is fascinating. It’s the usual internal conflict between our self-preserving voice and the emotional instinct that stays attracted by the thrill. A part of her wants to answer. She will get hurt again, of course, but it still seems a viable option.

I’m sure, you’re sure I’ll pick up

And I shouldn’t want to, but I do

You know me too well, damn you

Why do I want to? I shouldn’t want to

Does Megan Moroney answer the phone call that risks bringing her back to her dark moment? We don’t know that for sure. A part of her wants to. But the song ends with hope:

Don’t you get tired of hurtin’ me?

I’m tired of hurtin’ me

I’m tired of hurtin’ me

So I let it ring, I let it ring

Meanwhile, we already understood the real meaning behind the lyrics in No Caller ID: I don’t want to walk backward in my healing path; it was so hard for me to feel finally better, and that’s an achievement I won’t lose. You are there, calling me at night, hiding your identity, but I know you would just hurt me. I know what I have to do. No Caller ID is a song about protecting ourselves from life threats, reflecting on how hard we must work to feel good.

Read other popular song lyrics and their meaning on Auralcrave

The official video and the complete lyrics

Megan Moroney - No Caller ID (Official Lyric Video) Watch this video on YouTube.

I’m two months deep in therapy

Been finally gettin’ sleep

My friends quit checkin’ up on me

‘Cause I’m back on my feet

I’m doin’ more than gettin’ by

I’ve been seeing a stand-up guy

It’s the middle of the night

And my phone starts ringin’, and

Here you come again, and there you go

No coincidence, you always know

When I’m movin’ on, you move back in

With a half-ass, “Sorry, how you been?”

Why do you do it? Do you just hate losin’?

Here you come again, who could it be

It’s 3 a.m., no caller ID

I don’t need to see your name

Who else would drunk-call me this late?

Surprise, surprise, you haven’t changed

I’m sure, you’re sure I’ll pick up

And I shouldn’t want to, but I do

You know me too well, damn you

Why do I want to? I shouldn’t want to

Here you come again, and there you go

No coincidence, you always know

When I’m movin’ on, you move back in

With a half-ass, “Sorry, how you been?”

Why do you do it? Do you just hate losin’?

Here you come again, who could it be

It’s 3 a.m., no caller ID

Don’t you get tired of hurtin’ me?

I’m tired of hurtin’ me

I’m tired of hurtin’ me

So I let it ring, I let it ring

Here you come again, and there you go

No coincidence, you always know

When I’m movin’ on, you move back in

Keep your half-ass, “Sorry, how you been?”

I know why you do it, you just hate losin’

Here you come again, who could it be?

It’s just you, no caller ID

It’s just you, no caller ID

It’s just you, no caller ID