Benson Boone, Beautiful Things: the lyrics & their meaning

The TikTok idol Benson Boone returned with a new song, Beautiful Things, sharing an important message: let’s analyze the lyrics and their meaning.

Some songs can talk to our hearts. They draw a unique perspective and make us realize how precious life is. Beautiful Things, the single released by Benson Boone in January 2024, is definitely one of those: a fascinating ballad about the meaning of life, permeated with grateful lyrics and a message we can all adopt. If you are looking for the complete lyrics, you’ll find them at the end of this article, with the song’s official video. But first, let’s analyze the track and its beauty.

Beautiful Things: the song lyrics & their meaning

Beautiful Things is a song about the volatility of happiness: in its lyrics, Benson Boone reflects on how grateful and happy he is for the gifts God sent him and hopes he won’t lose them.

Many important things happened in the singer’s life lately. It’s not just about career achievements or success: Benson Boone is recognized for his talent; he’s gaining visibility and building his future. Moreover, he also found a girlfriend he loves, and being with her makes him happy. It’s a lucky moment. That’s why this automatic thought came in: all the beautiful things I have right now can disappear. They are God’s gifts, but I cannot take them for granted.

And I thank God every day
For the girl he sent my way
But I know the things he gives me, he can take away

Reminding ourselves of all the unforeseen events that can happen in life is clever. We are all aware of how things can take a wrong turn at any moment. Still, we tend to forget it: we crave happiness so much that when we feel it, we go all in. We embrace it, clasp it, and conclude we cannot live without it. However, it’s essential to keep in mind that there is still a possibility that this happiness will fade away soon. It’s not pessimism; it’s mere recognition of facts. It doesn’t mean we are not destined to be happy. There can be more happiness after that. Nevertheless, we can’t be sure of what happens tomorrow, and that’s precisely the message of Benson’s song.

I’ve got peace and I’ve got love
But I’m up at night thinkin’ I just might lose it all

Since we have no control over all this, Benson Boone spontaneously embraced faith. In the Beautiful Things lyrics, he prays to God, thanking him for all the things He gave him. He hopes this happiness will stay.

I found my mind, I’m feelin’ sane
It’s been a while, but I’m finding my faith

You can sense the importance of this moment in his life. He feels complete; he sees everything in the right place. Weirdly, he can’t let himself enjoy this happiness fully: a part of him needs to point out that things are often temporary. Therefore, he can be grateful for them, do his best to keep them, and pray.

I hold you every night
And that’s a feeling I wanna get used to
But there’s no man as terrified as the man who stands to lose you

Ultimately, Beautiful Things is a song about gratefulness and fear, and that’s the real meaning behind its lyrics: I’m happy like I haven’t been in years, and I thank God for what I have now; still, I have to remind myself that all this can go away any moment. I hope it lasts; I’ll embrace God for what He gave me and work every day to confirm I deserve all this. It’s a message for all of us: you cannot control everything, but you can do your best every day for your happiness.

The official video and the complete lyrics

Benson Boone - Beautiful Things (Official Music Video)
For a while there it was rough
But lately, I’ve been doin’ better
Than the last four cold Decembers I recall
And I see my family every month
I found a girl my parents love
She’ll come and stay the night, and I think I might have it all

And I thank God every day
For the girl he sent my way
But I know the things he gives me, he can take away
And I hold you every night
And that’s a feeling I wanna get used to
But there’s no man as terrified as the man who stands to lose you

Oh, I hope I don’t lose you
Mm
Please stay
I want you, I need you, oh God
Don’t take
Thеse beautiful things that I’ve got

Please stay
I want you, I need you, oh God
Don’t take
These beautiful things that I’ve got

Please don’t take—

I found my mind, I’m feelin’ sane
It’s been a while, but I’m finding my faith
If everything’s good and it’s great, why do I sit and wait ’til it’s gone?
Oh, I’ll tell ya, I know I’ve got enough
I’ve got peace and I’ve got love
But I’m up at night thinkin’ I just might lose it all

Please stay
I want you, I need you, oh God
Don’t take
These beautiful things that I’ve got

Please stay
I want you, I need you, oh God
I need
These beautiful things that I’ve got

