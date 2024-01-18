The Progressive commercials with Mike Nelson as Keith

The actor Mike Nelson became Keith, the new protagonist of the Progressive commercials with Dr Rick in 2023 and 2024: he even met LL Cool J.

We all love the Progressive commercials with Dr Rick. The long-lived series of ads has pleased us in the last few years with an excellent collection of sketches with a hilarious common topic: the typical change that happens in our lives when we are in our 30s, leading us to “become our parents.” That means we start adopting many weird behaviors without noticing us, and every commercial is a perfect example of how we are all getting old pretty badly.

Luckily, there is Dr Rick and his pearls of wisdom. In every commercial, he helps his patients with this funny condition, sharing suggestions and advice. If you are still curious about the actor interpreting Dr Rick and the history of his Progressive commercials, we already have something for you on our pages. He is the American actor Bill Glass, and you can dive into the article below to know more about him.

However, in recent years, spectators have been curious about Keith, the new entry in the Dr. Rick Progressive commercials, a character who perfectly renders the concept of the middle-aged man who’s already beyond help: the actor interpreting him is Mike Nelson, a performer with a long career in movies and TV shows. We already saw him in many Progressive ads with Dr Rick, like the “salad” one. Moreover, between 2023 and 2024, he stole the spotlight with his extraordinary encounter with the American rapper LL Cool J in the commercial below.

Dr. Rick | Chance Encounter | Progressive Insurance Commercial Watch this video on YouTube.

As an actor, Mike Nelson has a pretty long filmography, you can find it here on IMDb. He played in series like Shrinking, Black-ish, The Mortuary Collection, and many others; he also had a small role in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. You can watch one of his scenes from Shrinking here.

In the Progressive commercial with LL Cool J, we see Keith/ Mike Nelson in a difficult situation: he meets one of his favorite artists from childhood and can’t resist interacting with him. Dr. Rick does his best to stop him, explaining that we should imagine the rapper with a “bubble around him,” but that’s pointless. The patient doesn’t refrain from any of the behaviors of his fictional syndrome, showing videos of his nephew and taking selfies with a loud countdown (by the way, did you know that’s another sign of getting old?).

Dr. Rick’s new patient will stay with us for a long time, and the commercial with LL Cool J is only the last milestone in his history with Progressive Insurance. We’ll follow him closely on our pages.

Discover other curiosities about popular commercials on Auralcrave