Who’s the actor in the Oak Street Health commercial?

The dancing grandpa in the Oak Street Health commercial has fascinated everybody: let’s discover the actor behind the character.

The right face can really turn a commercial into something else. In the case of the Oak Street Health ad running since 2023, we even have the added value of the dance moves, making the main character unique. The “dancing grandpa” has become progressively viral on social networks, and the more we watch the ad, the more curious we get about who plays it. Still, the information was not easy to find.

We finally have the answer you were looking for. The actor playing the dancing grandpa in the Oak Street Health commercial is Lee Palmer. Watch him again in the ad.

Oak Street Health | Zion | :120
Lee Palmer has a long experience as a theatrical actor and has appeared in numerous works in the last few years. He also played as a guest in several movies and TV shows: he appeared in Empire and Chicago Fire and was in the cast of Spike Lee’s movie Chi-Raq. He describes himself as a “retired ballet dancer with extremely strong improvisational movement & drumming skills.”

You can find his dedicated page here, on his agency’s website. Lee Palmer is one of those rare multitalented actors who can change the identity of a commercial, and you can easily see what he did in the Oak Street Health commercial: he accompanies the viewers, explaining the offer while entertaining us with his happiness and his natural dance. The comments under the Youtube video are unanimous: he’s what made the ad so pleasant to see.

Carlo has been a web content creator for over 10 years. He founded Auralcrave in 2015, envisioning it as a new space capable of offering different perspectives on topics that passionate all of us. With a scientific background, Carlo developed an interest in music, cinema, literature, and art at a young age, transforming it into a complementary dimension to his professional growth. For years, he was a music journalist specializing in electronic and dance music, writing for the most important Italian magazines (both online and print). Movies and TV series have been a true obsession in many phases of his life: during university, it was not uncommon for him to set the alarm in the middle of the night to watch classic films airing on TV. With the advent of the Internet, Carlo became a keen observer of web and social phenomena, addressing light topics such as advertising, trends, fashion, and general themes. He is the main author of Auralcrave and personally manages its social media, editorial line, book publication, resource management, and business expansion. A former engineer, life coach, husband, and father, he believes that every area of knowledge has interesting stories that deserve to be told and is convinced that doing so makes the world a better place.