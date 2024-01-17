Who’s the actor in the Oak Street Health commercial?

The dancing grandpa in the Oak Street Health commercial has fascinated everybody: let’s discover the actor behind the character.

The right face can really turn a commercial into something else. In the case of the Oak Street Health ad running since 2023, we even have the added value of the dance moves, making the main character unique. The “dancing grandpa” has become progressively viral on social networks, and the more we watch the ad, the more curious we get about who plays it. Still, the information was not easy to find.

We finally have the answer you were looking for. The actor playing the dancing grandpa in the Oak Street Health commercial is Lee Palmer. Watch him again in the ad.

Lee Palmer has a long experience as a theatrical actor and has appeared in numerous works in the last few years. He also played as a guest in several movies and TV shows: he appeared in Empire and Chicago Fire and was in the cast of Spike Lee’s movie Chi-Raq. He describes himself as a “retired ballet dancer with extremely strong improvisational movement & drumming skills.”

You can find his dedicated page here, on his agency’s website. Lee Palmer is one of those rare multitalented actors who can change the identity of a commercial, and you can easily see what he did in the Oak Street Health commercial: he accompanies the viewers, explaining the offer while entertaining us with his happiness and his natural dance. The comments under the Youtube video are unanimous: he’s what made the ad so pleasant to see.

