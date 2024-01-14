That Stereolab song in the 2024 Hotels.com commercial

The new commercial released by Hotels.com in 2024 featured a fascinating song from the ’90s: let’s discover Stereolab.

Maybe it wasn’t the same in America, but there is a part of Europe where many fans immediately jumped at the screen after hearing a song by Stereolab in the 2024 Hotels.com commercial. It wasn’t precisely one of their most popular singles, and the band’s discography usually isn’t part of the big audience’s general knowledge. Still, for many viewers, that ad was a pleasant surprise.

One step back. It’s January 2024, and Hotels.com returns with a new commercial, launching the campaign for the new year. The ad cleverly explains how the booking website offers accommodations for every need and wish. Even if you are driven by uncommon passions, with Hotels.com, you’ll always find your “perfect somewhere.” You can watch the ad below.

The song featured in the 2024 Hotels.com commercial is Lo Boob Oscillator, a 1993 song by the European band Stereolab. You can listen to the track in full streaming below.

Formed in 1990, Stereolab is one of the most fascinating musical realities of the ’90s. They are the result of a cultural mix coming from the founders: keyboardist Tim Gane, born in England, and singer Lætitia Sadier, coming from France. The two had a romantic relationship when they founded the band and stayed together until 2002. If you are familiar with the evolution of music in Europe, you can clearly recognize the French influence and the British experimental approach, even in the song you hear in the Hotels.com commercial.

Lo Boob Oscillator isn’t precisely one of their most famous songs. It was released before their music started entering the UK chart. Nevertheless, the unique elements that gave birth to their success were already there: their music is a perfect example of what we call “post-rock,” the wave of experimental music that introduced electronic elements to the rock language, starting from the mid-’90s. Among the artists who contributed to that evolution, Stereolab is considered one of the most influential.

We don’t often hear a Stereolab song in a commercial, so we should recognize the unicity of the Hotels.com ad. The spot is called “The Artist,” which sounds already like a homage: the protagonist has a unique passion for art, and whoever created the commercial surely has taste in music.

