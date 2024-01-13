“Let the man go through”: that cool song in Reacher Season 2

Reacher Season 2 Episode 7, the track at the ending is Super Bon Bon by Soul Coughing: discover the “Let The Man Go Through” song.

We know it very well: movies and TV shows (and commercials too) are fantastic sources to discover new music. And Reacher, the popular TV series that returned with Season 2 in 2023, is meeting all expectations from this point of view: the new season’s plot contains many excellent songs coming from the musical tastes of the 110th Special Investigators. Even Jack Reacher seems particularly prone to embrace new music this time: when he discovers the music he hears in the car belongs to Calvin Franz’s playlist, he accepts to listen to it until the end.

However, the musical peak of Season 2 is another one, and it was evident the moment we saw it: it’s the ending of Episode 7, that crucial instant when Jack Reacher “walks into the buzzsaw,” borrowing Neagley’s words. Reacher gets out of the car, strolls towards the place where the missile trade is taking place, and a song emerges from nowhere, with the line “let the man go through” that perfectly matches what’s happening in the series.

It’s one of the best musical moments of the whole series, and naturally, viewers wanted to know more about it, so here we are. The song featured at the ending of Reacher Season 2 Episode 7 is Super Bon Bon by Soul Coughing: you can listen to it below and enjoy the singer’s sharp voice singing the line you’re waiting for, “Let the man go through.”

Soul Coughing was an alternative rock band formed in the 90s. The voice belongs to Mike Doughty, one of the band’s founders, a singer who kept making music until 2016, even after Soul Coughing disbanded. The band gained popularity for its unique sound, combining elements of alternative rock, jazz, hip-hop, and electronic music. Super Bon Bon was released in 1996, the opening song of their second album, Irresistible Bliss.

Super Bon Bon‘s lyrics are pretty cryptic, and their meaning is difficult to interpret. The song introduces a man who asks to go through, entering the scene with his style. You can see it as the perfect introduction to the musical experiments of their new album. It’s like saying, “Here we are; this is our new idea of music; we may have many inspirations, but this is our unique mix.” Below are the central lyrics of the song:

Move aside

And let the man go through

Let the man go through

Move aside

And let the man go through

Let the man go through through

If I stole

Somebody else’s wave

To fly up

If I rose up

With the avenue behind me

Some kind of verb

Some kind of moving thing

Something unseen

Some hand is motioning

To rise, to rise, to rise

Too fat, fat you must cut lean

You got to take the elevator to the mezzanine

Chump, change, and it’s on, super bon bon

Super bon bon, Super bon bon

Seeing Jack Reacher entering the enemy field with this song in the background gives you goosebumps. At that moment in the series’ plot, we know he has a plan, but it’s risky. He’s confident, ready. Still, he knows he could die this time. Therefore, he’s all in: if that’s the moment you’ll kill me, let’s get it over now.

Let me go through.

Discover other popular soundtracks on Auralcrave