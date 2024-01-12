Kali Uchis, Igual Que Un Ángel: the English lyrics & meaning

Kali Uchis is back with a new album, Orquídeas, and a song with Peso Pluma, Igual Que Un Ángel: let’s discover the English lyrics and their meaning.

The new musical phase announced by Kali Uchis is finally taking shape. After singles like Muñekita, Te Mata, and Labios Mordidos, the Colombian American singer released her fourth album, Orquídeas, and a new video where she proudly shows herself pregnant, Tu Corazón Es Mío / Diosa. The album has many beautiful songs, and fans have taken their time exploring the topics and faces of this new era for Kali Uchis.

One of the songs that caught the spotlight is Igual Que Un Ángel, a collaboration with the popular Mexican singer Peso Pluma: a track with fascinating, symbolic lyrics and an interesting meaning that every listener can interpret in a personal way. Let’s explore them in this article: you’ll also find the English translation of the complete lyrics and the official streaming at the end.

Igual Que Un Ángel: the English lyrics & meaning

Igual Que Un Ángel is a song about the authentic nature of love: in its lyrics, Kali Uchis and Peso Pluma sing about a mysterious woman who doesn’t seek superficial things but wants true love because she knows how it changes your life. “Igual Que Un Ángel” is Spanish for “Like an angel,” implying that this woman is unique, out of this world.

The lyrics at the beginning start introducing this woman to us. She belongs to heaven; she had her dose of pain out of love, but her heart is still pure. We can see her as a modern warrior, walking through a world lost in superficiality while she keeps standing with the beauty of true love.

You should’ve seen the way she looked, just like an angel

Heaven’s her residence, and she’s not going to fall

They just can’t reach her, unattainable little princess

They broke her heart, but she never lost it, oh

The song’s chorus emphasizes the extraordinary nature of this woman. She’s defined God’s favorite, sent from Heaven, making us lucky to see her. From this point of view, the song becomes a sort of prayer: we belong to the group of humans who witness her existence, and we worship her as a muse, someone who can inspire our behavior.

A heart like yours is on the verge of extinction

Heaven must have sent you, love

God’s favorite, God’s favorite, and it shows

Sent from Heaven down to Earth

There is no explicit indication in the song about who this woman can be. However, we know love is a central theme in Kali Uchis’ album Orquídeas, and the female point of view is always the protagonist: the singer wants to promote a healthy approach to love, where there is no room for toxic relationships. Te Mata was already clear on this: every woman deserves a real love relationship that keeps her calm and peacefully happy. In Igual Que Un Ángel, we can see a hero: the image of a woman sent from Heaven who can show us how to keep our hearts pure after pain and disillusionment.

After all, this is the real meaning of these lyrics: you, extraordinary woman, stayed pure despite the pain you’ve been through; you are like an angel (Igual Que Un Ángel), inspiring us in how we deal with love. In this song, Kalu Uchis invites all women to aim at some higher models, elevating their aspirations. Love should be taken seriously; we can’t afford to waste our time with people who don’t deserve us.

The official streaming and the complete English lyrics

Below is the official streaming for Igual Que Un Ángel and the English translation of the full lyrics (in italics, the parts translated from Spanish).

Kali Uchis - Igual Que Un Ángel (ft. Peso Pluma) [Official Audio] Watch this video on YouTube.

You should’ve seen the way she looked, just like an angel

Heaven’s her residence, and she’s not going to fall

They just can’t reach her, unattainable little princess

They broke her heart, but she never lost it, oh

Everyone wants money, others want fame

A superficial love

But she wants calm, not to harm her soul

She never forgets what’s real

A heart like yours is on the verge of extinction

Heaven must have sent you, love

A heart like yours is on the verge of extinction

Heaven must have sent you, love

God’s favorite, God’s favorite, and it shows

Sent from Heaven down to Earth

God’s favorite, God’s favorite, and she knows

Sent from Heaven down to Earth

They already swore love to her and they failed her

Dry eyes from everything they cried

But she doesn’t give up, she smiles even though it hurts

Because people like her are no longer left

Everyone wants money, others want fame

A superficial love

But she wants calm, not to harm her soul

She never forgets what’s real

A heart like yours is on the verge of extinction

Heaven must have sent you, love

A heart like yours is on the verge of extinction

Heaven must have sent you, love

God’s favorite, God’s favorite, and it shows

Sent from Heaven down to Earth

God’s favorite, God’s favorite, and she knows

Sent from Heaven down to Earth

Uh, with that attitude, nobody deserves her

Whoever loves her, let them pray

Because she is light, oh, nothing to see

She is not within your reach, the baby is an angel

Everyone wants money, others want fame

A superficial love

But she wants calm, not to harm her soul

She never forgets what’s real

A heart like yours is on the verge of extinction

Heaven must have sent you, love

A heart like yours is on the verge of extinction

Heaven must have sent you, love

God’s favorite, God’s favorite, and it shows

Sent from Heaven down to Earth

God’s favorite, God’s favorite, and she knows

Sent from Heaven down to Earth

God

She knows

God’s favorite

God’s Favorite

She knows

God’s favorite