Ariana Grande, Yes, And? The song lyrics and their meaning

Ariana Grande released the lead single for her upcoming album, Eternal Sunshine: the lyrics have a magnetic meaning about resilience and healing, let’s discover Yes, And?

Ariana Grande has a unique talent for sharing emotions related to life’s demanding situations. She went through many harrowing experiences, including the terrible bombing at her 2017 Manchester concert and the death of Mac Miller, who had been her boyfriend for almost two years. When it comes to dealing with pain, Ariana Grande’s music can be an exceptional companion for all of us.

“Yes, And?” is the new single released in 2024, announcing her upcoming album, Eternal Sunshine, and the meaning of its lyrics goes precisely in this direction: how we react to life’s challenges and pain so we won’t crumble. Let’s go deeper into it; you’ll also find the complete lyrics and the official video at the end of this article.

“Yes, And?”: the song lyrics and their meaning

“Yes, And?” is a song about healing from pain and dealing with traumas with resilience: in the lyrics, Ariana Grande invites her fans to walk toward the light, even when we are in a “dark situation.”

The expression “Yes, And?” has a powerful meaning, coming from the acting world. It’s a technique used in improvisation comedy, well described here on Wikipedia: when an actor improvises with some new lines while acting, the other performers should accept the change (the “yes” in that expression) and expand it with a new idea (the “and” part). “Yes, and” implies that the other actor is following the new direction, integrating it with something new. If we bring this concept to life, Ariana Grande invites those who have experienced traumatic events to face them with courage, adapt to the new course, and look for what’s next.

“Yes, and?”

Say that s–t with your chest, and

Be your own f–kin’ best friend

Say that s–t with your chest

Keep moving like, “What’s next?”

“Yes, and?”

It’s a song about self-healing and self-caring, with a classic sound that reminds us of the pop songs we loved a couple of decades ago. The lines at the song’s beginning remind us that we are all fighting against something; we all have something to heal from. In case you haven’t noticed / Well, everybody’s tired / And healin’ from somebody: that’s just how life is. Therefore, we need to be brave. The reference to the lipstick in “Yes, And?”‘s chorus is full of meaning: get out of your shell, show your best face, and go ahead.

Boy, come on, put your lipstick on

Come on and walk this way through the fire

And if you find yourself in a dark situation

Just turn on your light

The central part of the song grabs the chance to state Ariana Grande’s indifference to what people say about her. Obviously, healing requires focus, and we cannot afford to be distracted by gossip and superficial criticism. That’s why others should mind their business, and we should always be proud of what we are.

My tongue is sacred, I speak upon what I like

Protected, sexy, discerning with my time

[…]

Your business is yours and mine is mine

Ultimately, this is the real meaning of the lyrics inside “Yes, And?”: this pain won’t kill me; I’m ready to move on and deal with what’s next, living life as it comes, improvising day after day. I am proud of myself, and the others’ opinions don’t matter. The song conveys a powerful message of strength in front of life’s challenges, reminding us how solid we can be, even when we are in a dark place.

The official video and the complete lyrics

In case you haven’t noticed

Well, everybody’s tired

And healin’ from somebody

Or somethin’ we don’t see just right

Boy, come on, put your lipstick on (No one can tell you nothin’)

Come on and walk this way through the fire (Don’t care what’s on their mind)

And if you find yourself in a dark situation

Just turn on your light and be like

“Yes, and?”

Say that s–t with your chest, and

Be your own f–kin’ best friend

Say that s–t with your chest

Keep moving like, “What’s next?”

“Yes, and?”

Now, I’m so done with caring

What you think, no, I won’t hide

Underneath your own projections

Or change my most authentic life

Boy, come on, put your lipstick on (No one can tell you nothin’)

Come on and walk this way through the fire (Don’t care what’s on their mind)

And if you find yourself in a dark situation

Just turn on your light and be like

“Yes, and?”

Say that s–t with your chest, and

Be your own f–kin’ best friend

Say that s–t with your chest

Keep moving like, “What’s next?”

“Yes, and?” (Yeah)

My tongue is sacred, I speak upon what I like

Protected, sexy, discerning with my time (My time)

Your energy is yours and mine is mine (It’s mine, it’s mine)

What’s mine is mine

My face is sitting, I don’t need no disguise (I don’t need no disguise)

Don’t comment on my body, do not reply

Your business is yours and mine is mine

Why do you care so much whose **** I ride?

Why?

“Yes, and?” (Yes, and?)

Say that s–t with your chest, and (Say that s–t with your chest)

Be your own f–kin’ best friend (Oh, be your own, be your own)

Say that s–t with your chest (Say that s–t with your chest)

Keep moving like, “What’s next?”

“Yes, and?”

“Yes, and?”

Say that s–t with your chest, and

Be your own f–kin’ best (Be your own) friend

Say that s–t with your chest

Keep moving like, “What’s next?”

“Yes, and?” (Yeah)