Keegan-Michael Key stars in the 2024 Choice Hotels commercial

The famous comedian is the new brand ambassador chosen by Choice Hotels for the 2024 commercial campaign: he’ll show us many things.

A new face is populating the Choice Hotels 2024 commercial campaign: it’s Keegan-Michael Key, bringing his energy and good mood in a set of ads that the American hotel group will run for the whole year. The actor and comedian is one of the most recognizable faces on TV and social networks and will help Choice Hotels reach a broader audience.

As one half of the iconic comedy duo Key & Peele, in the last few Keegan-Michael Key has become a TV personality who can really drive the world’s attention. We recently saw him in another commercial, that short cameo in the 2023 AT&T commercial with Lily on the airplane. Now, as some users commented on the Internet, Key has “jumped off the plane” and is ready to tell us the story of the many brands in the Choice Hotels group and the several types of clients they can host.

Choice Hotels | A Stay For Any You – Comfort Hotels & Radisson Watch this video on YouTube.

Above is the first commercial, released in January 2024: Keegan-Michael Key looks calm, fresh, and relaxed while he enjoys all the possibilities available with Choice Hotels. Two elements stand out from the ad: the presence of multiple brands (Radisson and Comfort Inn & Suites highlighted at the end of the commercial, but there are 22 chains in total) and the different kinds of client you can be in their structures. “You can be any traveler you wanna be” is the tagline Keegan-Michael Key says at the beginning, defining the ad’s central concept.

So that’s how he goes, interpreting all the roles he can be in the Choice Hotels: the “breakfast hero,” the inspired writer, the businessman, and the kids’ entertainer are just the first four examples of what you can be while staying in their accommodations. As you can imagine, the short clips with Keegan-Michael Key in all those situations will quickly go viral on social networks.

We will see more ads soon. For now, Choice Hotels has started its new commercial campaign with the right attitude, and we’ll surely enjoy Keegan-Michael Key and his sketches for the rest of 2024.

Discover other curiosities about popular commercials on Auralcrave