Criminal Record series soundtrack: what’s the theme song?

Criminal Record, the new crime series landed on Apple TV+ in 2024, and the soundtrack is fascinating: this is the opening credits theme song.

We all need a good crime series pretty regularly. Luckily, streaming services never fail to spoil us: after the recent success of series and movies like Criminal Code, Reptile, Full Circle, FUBAR, or Who Is Erin Carter?, Apple TV+ inaugurates 2024 with a new, exciting release, Criminal Record. Created by Paul Rutman and starring Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo, the TV show will count eight episodes revolving around an old murder case in London.

As usual, a series like this needs a well-curated soundtrack, and Criminal Record is no exception: the show’s soundtrack was composed by British composers Neil Davidge and Neil Davidge Michael “Mikey J” Asante, two experienced artists who have often worked in music scores for movies, series, and videogames. Of course, they also picked the theme song you hear in the opening credit: an old classic that stands out since the first time you come into contact with it.

The theme song featured in Criminal Record‘s opening credits is Just Me and You by The Dreamliners. You can listen to it in full streaming below.

If you search for “The Dreamliners” on the Internet, you won’t find much information. The truth is that they cannot be considered a famous band: it’s a female group counting three singers, Claire Peralta, Sylvia Wilburn, and Cecilia Silva, born in San Antonio, Texas, in 1961. Their musical career lasted just a few years; the band split in 1968, and none of the founders could say their music left a mark in the 60s.

However, their discography is slowly gaining popularity in modern days. As this beautiful article on San Antonio Express News explains, their songs have recently been featured in popular TV series like Riverdale, Dead to Me, You, and Euphoria. You may remember a particular song from the soundtrack of one of the best TV series of the last few years: Better Call Saul, the opening scene of Season 6 Episode 4 Hit and Run. In that case, the song was The Dreamliners’ Best Things in Life. You can watch the scene from Better Call Saul below; the original song is here.

Better Call Saul 6x04 Opening Scene Season 6 Episode 4 HD "Hit and Run" Watch this video on YouTube.

Today, The Dreamliners’ former members are living their everyday lives just like each of us. However, they can walk with an additional element of pride: the music they wrote decades ago, when not many people noticed it, is still alive through the soundtracks of popular, modern TV series. The theme song in Criminal Record is just the last example: will we hear them again soon?

