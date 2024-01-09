What’s the song in the 2024 Apple Vision Pro commercial?

“yeah yeah yeah yeah”: the Apple Vision Pro commercial released in 2024 features a unique song, and everybody is excited about it.

It has been defined as the virtual sequel to the first iPhone commercial, and there are indeed some similarities. The idea, after all, is the same: the ad uses classic movie scenes to invite Apple users to “get ready” and wear their new head accessory, in this case, the futuristic vision pro. It’s basically what happened in 2007 with the “Hello” iPhone commercial and all those actors talking on the phone (if you don’t remember that iconic ad, here it is).

That means that Apple is implying that the new mixed reality headset could represent a breakthrough, life-changing object as the iPhone did years ago. Undoubtedly, the Vision Pro commercial released in January 2024 got everyone excited, and not only because of the product and the movies mentioned: there is a unique song full of energy in the background, and fans are curious to know more about the track they heard in the ad.

The “yeah yeah yeah yeah” song featured in the 2024 Vision Pro commercial is Uncontrollable Urge by Devo. You can listen to it in full streaming below.

Devo is one of the most peculiar bands in the history of music. They rose to prominence at the end of the 70s as one of the most original acts in the post-punk turbulence and are considered pioneers of new wave music. Those were frenzy years: the punk period was basically over, and the new emerging realities were moving on, using more experimental elements, changing the shape of rock music.

The peculiarity of Devo was their philosophy: “Devo” stands for “de-evolution,” referring to a particular theory according to which humans are no longer evolving for the better. Looking at our society, human evolution can be considered a failure, and the truth is that every step forward, humanity is actually regressing. This idea is reflected in their music and visual presentation: the band members always performed in weird costumes, and their music often tried to mock the listeners. Mongoloid and Jocko Homo were among their most famous singles, referring to a symbolic, not-very-intelligent representation of modern human beings.

Uncontrollable Urge, the song you hear in the 2024 Apple Vision Pro commercial, is the first track of their debut album, Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo! It’s a perfect musical introduction: the band appears as a bunch of individuals out of control, implying that they are making that kind of music pushed by a force they couldn’t repress.

There are no other musical acts in history that sound like Devo. From this point of view, Apple used a unique song that made history, conveying an incomparable energy. Of course, the Cupertino giant is promoting the opposite of de-evolution, presenting an object that is supposed to bring us into the future. That’s just one of those details that makes the choice more interesting: now you know the story of the song you were curious about, you can scream “yeah yeah yeah yeah” with a greater awareness. Besides, if you want to explore Devo’s musical journey, we suggest you start with their first album here on Spotify.

