The 2024 Mercedes-Benz commercial with Matthew Macfadyen

The new commercial released in 2024 by Mercedes-Benz stars Matthew Macfadyen, the actor from Succession, and there is also Roger Federer!

When you need style for one of your commercials, you must do things right. That’s probably what Mercedes-Benz creatives thought for the new commercial released in 2024: a short clip about how the German car manufacturer has been “defining class” for more than a century required the right images, but above all, the proper actor. That’s how we witnessed the return of an actor we are pretty familiar with: Matthew Macfadyen, the British actor who won an Emmy as Tom Wambsgans in Succession.

It’s easy to understand why Matthew Macfadyen was the perfect choice for a Mercedes-Benz commercial. The ad wants to share the idea of luxury and comfort and how a good car can make you feel like you are somewhere else. Of course, when it comes to luxury life, Matthew Macfadyen is still one of the most recognizable symbols of wealth in modern television: his performance in one of the leading roles in Succession has marked his image in our minds as a man who knows the advantages of a rich life and wants to enjoy them as much as he can.

Of course, Succession is just a notable example of Matthew Macfadyen’s career: in the last few years, he has played in many movies and TV shows, starting from his official debut in 1998 in Wuthering Heights. The English actor has appeared in films like Pride & Prejudice (2005), Frost/Nixon (2008), Anna Karenina (2012), and The Assistant (2019). He was also one of the main characters in the 2023 series Stonehouse and worked in Spooks, Criminal Justice, and Ripper Street. You can find his complete filmography on Wikipedia.

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz commercial also contains a quick cameo most of us recognized immediately: the man at the spa is the famous tennis player Roger Federer. To some extent, he’s also a symbol of luxury after being an ambassador for Rolex since 2006. Federer is often spotted in public events with a Rolex, and he’s featured on Rolex’s official website.

So we have two elegant men, Matthew Macfadyen and Roger Federer, a fancy commercial pouring luxury from every image, and the feeling we all with to be in that car: it’s precisely what Mercedes-Benz wanted to achieve with the new ad in 2024.

Discover other curiosities about popular commercials on Auralcrave