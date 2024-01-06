Bring Me The Horizon, Kool-Aid: the lyrics & their meaning

The new song by Bring Me The Horizon has a cryptic meaning hidden in its lyrics: let’s discover Kool-Aid.

We know the new album by British rock band Bring Me The Horizon will arrive in 2024. We know something from the previous singles released so far, like LosT and Amen!, and now we also have a new song, Kool-Aid, revealing more about the concepts behind the upcoming record, Post Human: Nex Gen. Still, there is a lot that we need to discover yet, and that’s why fans have been going deeper into the songs lyrics, trying to understand their meaning: Kool-Aid is just last piece of the BMTH mystery this year, and now we are going to explore it together.

You can find the complete lyrics and the official video for Bring Me The Horizon’s Kool-Aid at the end of this article.

Kool-Aid: what’s the meaning behind the song lyrics?

The lyrics in Kool-Aid contain a symbolic meaning about mind control: the song describes a fictional situation where an evil master talks to his pupil in a disparaging way, pointing his fingers at the submissive relationship they have established.

In the standard terminology, “drinking the Kool-Aid” means passively accepting a radical ideology. The expression entered the shared knowledge after the 1978 Jonestown mass suicide, a tragic event extensively described here on Wikipedia: on November 18, 1978, the members of the American cult Peoples Temple gathered in Jonestown, Guyana, guided by their leader Jim Jones, and drank a mix of Flavor Aid poisoned with cyanide and drugs. More than 900 people died that day by deliberating ingesting the poisoned drink, convinced by their leader to commit an act of “revolutionary suicide” that would enter history.

In the song lyrics, Bring Me The Horizon impersonates a fictional cult leader driving his disciples to death. The singer talks about “devolution” and refers to his people as the D-Generation (a word twist referring to degenerates).

We are the children of the devolution

The infamous martyrs, the scars on the sun

Asphyxiating with a smile on your face

While they pull your teeth out one by one

In the symbolic representation of this cult, the leader refers to some external force damaging them. Therefore, their decision is definitive: in the second part of the lyrics, Kool-Aid even describes figuratively the leader closing his hands on their throats.

I got my hands around your throat

I love the way you choke

‘Cause I am yours and you are mine

I’ll never let you go

Lines like “Domesticated like a cat in a cage” and the repeated sentence “You got a taste now” refer to the submissive position these people assumed in front of their leader. Symbolically, the song refers to all the people out there who deliberately accept the information coming from outside without discretional judgment.

The concept of cults is part of Bring Me The Horizon’s new album, Post Human: Nex Gen, set for release in 2024. The statements shared by the bands so far refer to the “Church of Genxsis,” clearly representing a cult adopting rituals with its members. So this becomes the real meaning behind the lyrics in Kool-Aid: you accepted your conditions now, you submitted yourself to my command, and I can now declare your end, knowing that you won’t oppose any resistance. The “Kool-Aid” reference is just a symbol: you can extract the actual meaning out of this song autonomously, exploring its complete lyrics below.

Read other popular song lyrics and their meaning on Auralcrave

The complete lyrics and the official video

We are the children of the devolution

The infamous martyrs, the scars on the sun

Asphyxiating with a smile on your face

While they pull your teeth out one by one

Is this what you wanted? No

Do you want some more? Yeah

D-Generation

Who’s keeping score?

‘Cause you got a taste now

Drank the Kool-Aid by the jug

So suffer your fate, oh

Come here and give me a hug

Nobody loves you like I love you

Oh, my dear

But you should’ve known

That this was gonna end in tears

Such a s–ker for an execution

The void is a vampire, fat on our blood

Domesticated like a cat in a cage

While they try their hand at playing God

Is this what you wanted? No

Do you want some more-e-e-e? Yeah

D-Generation

Afraid there’s no cure

‘Cause you got a taste now

Drank the Kool-Aid by the jug

So suffer your fate, oh

Come here and give me a hug

Nobody loves you like I love you

Oh, my dear (Oh, oh-oh)

But you should’ve known

That this was gonna end in tears

I got my hands around your throat

I love the way you choke

‘Cause I am yours and you are mine

I’ll never let you go

My hands around your throat

I love the way you choke

‘Cause I am yours and you are mine

I’ll never let you go

I’ll never let you go

Get the f–k up

‘Cause you got a taste now

Drank the Kool-Aid by the jug

So suffer your fate, oh

Come here and give me a hug

Nobody loves you like I love you

Oh, my dear (Oh, oh-oh)

But you should’ve known

You should’ve known

But you should’ve known

That this was gonna end in tears

You should’ve known

What if it’s like

La, la-la-la, la-la-la

La, la-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la

Oh, I forgot somethin’

La-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la, la, yeah

La-la-la

That this was gonna end in tears

Or some s–t like that