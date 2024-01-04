Who’s the voice actor in the Progressive Pigeon commercial?

The commercial released by Progressive Insurance at the beginning of 2024 has a pigeon with a remarkable voice: who’s the actor behind it?

It was January 1st, 2024, and many people are convinced that one of the year’s best ads is already out. The responsible is Progressive Insurance, with a new commercial campaign starring two funny pigeons talking to each other about what they can do with the money they save with their latest offer for drivers. It has become already famous on the Internet as the “Progressive Pigeon commercial,” but the mystery is on: who’s the voice actor behind the bird?

The curiosity is shared among many for a precise reason: apparently, many people have recognized that voice immediately. If you head to the comment section under the official YouTube video of the progressive pigeon commercial, you can read many users confirming their hint: everybody is sure the voice actor behind the bird is H Jon Benjamin.

H. Jon Benjamin is the American actor and comedian known for providing the voices of several animated characters in popular television shows. He voices Sterling Archer in the animated series Archer, and Bob Belcher in Bob’s Burgers. Among his other roles, he’s also the voice behind Carl in Family Guy, and Coach McGuirk in Home Movies.

As you can imagine, the Internet was flooded with people searching for H Jon Benjamin in a Progressive commercial to get confirmation on their first impressions. Unfortunately, the voice actor hasn’t posted anything official about his participation in the Progressive pigeon commercial, and Progressive Insurance has released no official statements. If the situation changes, we will surely update you, but so far, you can only count on the common opinion of most fans: those who love H. Jon Benjamin are sure he’s the voice actor behind the bird in the Progressive commercial.

H. Jon Benjamin is not a new presence in the advertising world: in 2018, he was the official spokesman for Arby’s restaurant chain, in a series of ads. You can find one of the commercials of the series here. And if you are trying to have final proof of his presence in the Progressive commercial, you can study the many shades of his voice in the fan-made video below and compare them with the pigeon’s conversation.

So, is H Jon Benjamin the voice actor behind the 2024 Progressive Pigeon commercial? We are all pretty sure he is; we just lack confirmation from the official channels. If it arrives, you’ll surely find track of it in this article.

Discover other curiosities about popular commercials on Auralcrave