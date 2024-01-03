Netflix’s Fool Me Once: what’s the series theme song?

The series Fool Me Once landed on Netflix in January 2024: the opening credits feature a beautiful theme song, let’s discover it.

Yes, Harlan Coben’s stories are back. After the success of Shelter, the series released on Amazon Prime Video in 2023, it’s now Netflix’s turn with Fool Me Once, the novel written by the American writer in 2016.

This time, the story is not part of Harlan Coben’s book series. Fool Me Once is a standalone book, a fascinating thriller about a woman who sees the whole world crumbling around her: her sister and husband die within a short period, and everybody seems against her while she deals with some strange mysteries about those deaths.

As often happens, the series features a beautiful song in the opening credits, and it’s worth discovering more about it: the track is Inside by Chris Avantgarde featuring Red Rosamond. You can listen to it in full streaming below.

DARK Season 3, Lucifer Season 5, Ragnarok Season 2 | Chris Avantgarde feat. Red Rosamond - Inside Watch this video on YouTube.

Chris Avantgarde is a German music producer who is now residing in London. He has many skills: he’s been a successful techno producer and still joins music festivals and dance events worldwide. However, lately, he has become a popular choice for movies and TV series soundtracks. You can find many of his contributions on his official website: among other productions, his music has been featured in Birds Of Prey, The Innocent Man, and Dark.

Inside was released in 2020, and since then, it has been featured in Dark Season 3, Lucifer Season 5, and Ragnarok Season 2. The track has a sharp beat, enriched by Red Rosamond’s beautiful voice. Cleverly, for Fool Me Once, the music curator decided to use its second part as the show’s theme song, with a progression that peaks with the line “time to say goodbye.”

Below you can find the song’s full lyrics, which perfectly match the plot of Fool Me Once: a story about fear, about saying goodbye, and things that end. You can enjoy listening to it while you read the words.

If I was you I’d run

If I was you I’d hide

If I was you I’d be afraid

Afraid of what’s inside

If I was you I’d run

If I was you I’d hide

If I was you I’d be afraid

Afraid of what’s inside

Afraid of what’s inside

I can hear your voice

I can feel you cry

No matter what you do now

Don’t dare to close your eyes

The end is drawing near

I’ll tell them that you tried

Shed a single tear now

Time to say goodbye

Time to say goodbye