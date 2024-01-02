Felicidad: the Italian song Pedro Alonso sings in Berlin

Once again, an Italian song steals the spotlight in Money Heist‘s prequel Berlin: Pedro Alonso sings Felicidad, let’s discover this love song and its message of happiness.

When we saw Pedro Alonso grabbing a microphone in the Netflix series Berlin, we immediately remembered that iconic scene in Money Heist where he sang Ti Amo. That interpretation became one of the symbols of Money Heist‘s soundtrack, representing one of the TV show’s memorable songs besides Bella Ciao.

Now we have final proof: the show’s creators love to go viral with their musical choices. Besides, apparently, Pedro Alonso loves to sing. In the series plot, right when his character is living a sad phase of disillusion about love, he sees a young couple getting married, and suddenly, he knows what to do. Pedro Alonso takes Tristan Ulloa by hand, they get two microphones, and they close Episode 7 of Berlin interpreting what he believes is the perfect love song: Felicidad, the Spanish cover of a famous Italian song, Al Bano and Romina Power’s Felicità.

For those who want to listen to Pedro Alonso’s version, Felicidad, you have the official streaming below.

Felicidad is a cover (with Spanish lyrics) of one of the most famous singles in the history of Italian pop music. The original song, released in 1982, is Felicità by singers Al Bano and Romina Power. You can listen to the original song below.

Al Bano & Romina Power - Felicita • TopPop Watch this video on YouTube.

With its synth riff accompanying the song from the beginning, Felicità is a perfect example of 80s music and one of the biggest international successes ever born in Italy. The song’s title means “happiness”: the song describes what happiness means for the two singers, and the lyrics list a long sequence of little things that can make us happy. In the song’s original meaning, happiness is made of simplicity, small things we can enjoy with the person we love. Al Bano and Romina Power were married from 1970 to 1999 and have produced music together for a long time.

As you surely noticed if you watched Berlin, love is the most significant topic of the plot, and choosing Felicidad in its soundtrack is just the most evident example. Love is presented as an invincible force that drives our actions, even when we have a life mission like the biggest heist the protagonists have ever planned, a crucial role in the team we work for, or a happy marriage lasting many years. Despite all our efforts, if love comes (“the beginning of love,” to be precise, as Berlin repeatedly notices), it turns every plan upside down.

The song lyrics in Spanish do a great job of sharing the message of the original song. Felicidad talks about holding hands while walking together, being on a beach at night, looking at each other’s eyes, all simple examples of life together with the person you love. The original song follows the same concept, listing one piece of happiness after the other. In both songs, the chorus celebrates this love song as evidence of the singers’ feelings for each other.

The lyrics from the two versions differ slightly, but the meaning remains the same. You can find it below, in Italian and Spanish:

Senti nell’aria c’è già

La nostra canzone d’amore che va

Come un pensiero che sa

Di felicità

Esta es nuestra canción

Que lleva en el aire

Un mensaje de amor

Tienen el sabor de verdad la felicidad

In English, the Italian lyrics say, “You can feel our song in the air, it goes like a thought that feels like happiness.” The Spanish lyrics sound more like this: “This is our song, it spreads a message of love in the air; it tastes like truth, happiness.”

Berlin‘s soundtrack is full of unique songs about the effect of love on our life, starting from its theme song, Bullets and Flowers (we analyzed it in the article you find above). With Felicidad interpreted by Pedro Alonso and Tristan Ulloa, the Money Heist creators gave us again something to remember from a series we loved to watch.

