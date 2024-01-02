Pedro Alonso sings Felicidad in Netflix's Berlin
 Cinema & TV

Felicidad: the Italian song Pedro Alonso sings in Berlin

Posted by

Once again, an Italian song steals the spotlight in Money Heist‘s prequel Berlin: Pedro Alonso sings Felicidad, let’s discover this love song and its message of happiness.

When we saw Pedro Alonso grabbing a microphone in the Netflix series Berlin, we immediately remembered that iconic scene in Money Heist where he sang Ti Amo. That interpretation became one of the symbols of Money Heist‘s soundtrack, representing one of the TV show’s memorable songs besides Bella Ciao.

Now we have final proof: the show’s creators love to go viral with their musical choices. Besides, apparently, Pedro Alonso loves to sing. In the series plot, right when his character is living a sad phase of disillusion about love, he sees a young couple getting married, and suddenly, he knows what to do. Pedro Alonso takes Tristan Ulloa by hand, they get two microphones, and they close Episode 7 of Berlin interpreting what he believes is the perfect love song: Felicidad, the Spanish cover of a famous Italian song, Al Bano and Romina Power’s Felicità.

For those who want to listen to Pedro Alonso’s version, Felicidad, you have the official streaming below.

Felicidad | Banda Sonora Oficial | Netflix
Watch this video on YouTube.

Felicidad is a cover (with Spanish lyrics) of one of the most famous singles in the history of Italian pop music. The original song, released in 1982, is Felicità by singers Al Bano and Romina Power. You can listen to the original song below.

Al Bano & Romina Power - Felicita • TopPop
Watch this video on YouTube.

With its synth riff accompanying the song from the beginning, Felicità is a perfect example of 80s music and one of the biggest international successes ever born in Italy. The song’s title means “happiness”: the song describes what happiness means for the two singers, and the lyrics list a long sequence of little things that can make us happy. In the song’s original meaning, happiness is made of simplicity, small things we can enjoy with the person we love. Al Bano and Romina Power were married from 1970 to 1999 and have produced music together for a long time.

As you surely noticed if you watched Berlin, love is the most significant topic of the plot, and choosing Felicidad in its soundtrack is just the most evident example. Love is presented as an invincible force that drives our actions, even when we have a life mission like the biggest heist the protagonists have ever planned, a crucial role in the team we work for, or a happy marriage lasting many years. Despite all our efforts, if love comes (“the beginning of love,” to be precise, as Berlin repeatedly notices), it turns every plan upside down.

The song lyrics in Spanish do a great job of sharing the message of the original song. Felicidad talks about holding hands while walking together, being on a beach at night, looking at each other’s eyes, all simple examples of life together with the person you love. The original song follows the same concept, listing one piece of happiness after the other. In both songs, the chorus celebrates this love song as evidence of the singers’ feelings for each other.

The lyrics from the two versions differ slightly, but the meaning remains the same. You can find it below, in Italian and Spanish:

Senti nell’aria c’è già
La nostra canzone d’amore che va
Come un pensiero che sa
Di felicità

Esta es nuestra canción
Que lleva en el aire
Un mensaje de amor
Tienen el sabor de verdad la felicidad

In English, the Italian lyrics say, “You can feel our song in the air, it goes like a thought that feels like happiness.” The Spanish lyrics sound more like this: “This is our song, it spreads a message of love in the air; it tastes like truth, happiness.”

Berlin theme song, Bullets and Flowers: the lyrics & meaning

Berlin‘s soundtrack is full of unique songs about the effect of love on our life, starting from its theme song, Bullets and Flowers (we analyzed it in the article you find above). With Felicidad interpreted by Pedro Alonso and Tristan Ulloa, the Money Heist creators gave us again something to remember from a series we loved to watch.

Discover other popular soundtracks on Auralcrave

Published by Carlo Affatigato

Carlo has been a web content creator for over 10 years. He founded Auralcrave in 2015, envisioning it as a new space capable of offering different perspectives on topics that passionate all of us. With a scientific background, Carlo developed an interest in music, cinema, literature, and art at a young age, transforming it into a complementary dimension to his professional growth. For years, he was a music journalist specializing in electronic and dance music, writing for the most important Italian magazines (both online and print). Movies and TV series have been a true obsession in many phases of his life: during university, it was not uncommon for him to set the alarm in the middle of the night to watch classic films airing on TV. With the advent of the Internet, Carlo became a keen observer of web and social phenomena, addressing light topics such as advertising, trends, fashion, and general themes. He is the main author of Auralcrave and personally manages its social media, editorial line, book publication, resource management, and business expansion. A former engineer, life coach, husband, and father, he believes that every area of knowledge has interesting stories that deserve to be told and is convinced that doing so makes the world a better place.