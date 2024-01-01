Berlin theme song, Bullets and Flowers: the lyrics & meaning

The Netflix series Berlin has a beautiful theme song: let’s discover Bullets and Flowers by Francis White and Nikki García, the lyrics, and their meaning.
When they announced the release of Berlin, a new Netflix series representing a prequel to the iconic TV show Money Heist, one thing came immediately into our minds: there will surely be a song everybody will love. It already happened with Bella Ciao in the first series, and Berlin confirmed the authors’ dirty habits. Berlin’s soundtrack contains many beautiful tracks, and many of them also become a relevant part of the series’ plot.
However, most of the audience’s attention went to the beautiful theme song we hear in the opening credits. The theme song for the Netflix series Berlin is Bullets and Flowers, written by Francis White and Nikki García. You can listen to it in full streaming below.
You may find it hard to find more information about the song authors, so let us help you. Francis White is a Spanish composer and music producer who has been writing music since 2012. He’s still active today, writing music for TV and commercials. This is his official website, where you can read his bio (in Spanish), whereas here you can find his most popular song so far, Calipso, from his first album.
Nikki García is a Spanish musician and voice actress. She’s famous in Spain for providing the female voice to Google Maps and Google Assistant in Spanish. She also voiced Jasmine in the Disney movie Aladdin for the Spanish audience. Of course, she’s also a musician: you can find her discography on her official website. In Bullets and Flowers, she’s the one singing on the music produced by Francis White: the two artists were excited to collaborate for Berlin’s soundrack and they published this video together, announcing their song on Twitter in December 2023.
Bullets and Flowers, the theme song in Netflix’s series Berlin: the complete lyrics and their meaning
As you can imagine for a song that was written dedicatedly to the series, Bullets And Flowers follows the same topics that drive the TV show: the unsolvable conflict between the two main forces that drive our actions in life, money and love. The series is entirely founded on this aspect, with the criminals planning the heist and damaging the safety of their actions because of love and attraction.
In the same way, the song is about impossible love: a connection that didn’t manage to last because other elements are driving the protagonists’s actions. The first lyrics are full of meaning:
True love and flowers
Bullets instead
Breaking through my chest
Would you ever cry for me?
The song doesn’t reveal why bullets are present in the singer’s life. There is no explicit reference to the author`s life as a criminal. Instead, the singer talks about the “troubles in her mind” and the “danger that seeps inside her,” indicating a complex character that prevented her from making love possible.
The lyrics for Bullets And Flowers have not been released officially, but they can be heard very clearly from the song. You can find the below.
Read other popular song lyrics and their meaning on Auralcrave
True love and flowers
Bullets instead
Breaking through my chest
Would you ever cry for me?
If there is no other way
If there is nothing I can say
Gonna pray for all I did
I will get down on my knees
I never knew to draw the line
Too many troubles on my mind
No breath that I can give
But someday I will forgive myself
Love and desire
Fading away
Burning through the haze
Turning into dust
I will never trust
Running out too fast
Things will never last
Everything she wants
Turning into dust
If there is no other way
If there is nothing I can say
Gonna pray for all I did
I will get down on my knees
I never knew to draw the line
Too many troubles on my mind
No breath that I can give
But someday I will forgive myself
If there is no other way
If there is nothing I can say
Gonna pray for all I did
I will get down on my knees
I never knew to draw the line
Too many troubles on my mind
No breath that I can give
But someday I will forgive myself
The danger seeps inside
Inside
There is no other way
There is no other way
There is no other way
The danger seeps inside