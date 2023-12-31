The song in the 2024 Amazon Prime commercial

Two ads have been released by Amazon for the start of 2024: every commercial has a precise song, promoting Amazon Prime.

If you followed the advertising world during the last holiday season, you surely sensed a specific moment in time when we were all kind of waiting. Amazon rocked the Christmas period with those two famous ads, the one with the old ladies sledding and the “Mamacita” commercial. Then, after Christmas, things were weirdly quiet until New Year’s Eve, when the online shopping giant returned with two commercials, one after the other, promoting Amazon Prime.

The first Amazon Prime commercial released in 2024 is the one with the “double shot dad”: a father living that exciting period when your newborn wakes you up multiple times every night, turning you into a permanently exhausted living being. Luckily, Amazon Prime helps him with a unique selection of strong coffee, to better face the days. You can watch the ad below.

The song featured in the 2024 Amazon Prime commercial with the “double shot dad” is 25 or 6 to 4 by the American band Chicago. You can listen to it in full streaming below.

Chicago - 25 or 6 to 4 (Official Audio) Watch this video on YouTube.

The song has a peculiar story: it was written by Robert Lamm, the band’s founding member, in that precise time in the middle of the night, 25 or 26 minutes to 4 am. However, as this article on Straight Dope recalls, the song’s title has puzzled listeners since the day of its release in 1970, even leading many people to use that sequence of numbers to indicate a random amount of drugs. Still, Robert Lamm has been very clear: “It’s a song about writing a song.” Moreover, Lamm declared he wrote the song on a twelve-string guitar that was missing two strings. You know how it works: limitations fuel creativity.

The second commercial is somehow more melancholic. It’s about a young girl living in a big city, feeling surrounded by concrete, probably missing the different atmosphere of her home. So, one day, she decided to start her new mission: she started buying a long series of plants and created her personal jungle in her flat. You can watch the ad below.

This time, the song featured in the Amazon Prime commercial with the young girl and her jungle is Full Of Life by Christine and the Queens. You can listen to it below.

Christine and the Queens - Full of life (Lyric Video) Watch this video on YouTube.

This is a much more modern song: it’s part of Paranoia, Angels, True Love, the fourth studio album by the French singer Christine and the Queens, released in the summer of 2023. It wasn’t released as an official single, but the song is particularly fascinating and works perfectly in a commercial like the one released by Amazon in 2024, with the girl feeling out of place. Full of Life contains a recognizable sample from the famous piece of classical music Canon in D by Johann Pachelbel: you can listen to it here.

They are two beautiful commercials, each with its unique character. Every commercial has a song that highlights the story, making the ad memorable, precisely what Amazon is famous for in the advertising world. 2024 has started in the best way.

