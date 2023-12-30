Netflix’s Berlin, the cast: Samantha Siqueiros is Camille

The Money Heist prequel, Berlin, has landed on Netflix in December 2023: Samantha Siqueiros plays Camille, and the actress shines in the cast.

Berlin was released on Netflix in December 2023, just in time to close the year with the biggest Spanish production of the last few months. The new series represents a prequel to Money Heist, the successful series made in Spain and brought to global attention by Netflix. Berlin is one of the characters we remember better from that series, and it’s interpreted by the same actor, Pedro Alonso.

However, Pedro Alonso is not the only cast member who drew the audience’s attention. There are three female characters who steal the spotlight already in the first episode, and one of them soon becomes the series’ center of gravity: she’s Camille, François Polignac’s wife, the woman Berlin falls in love with, and she’s interpreted by a young Mexican actress, Samantha Siqueiros.

You won’t find much about Samantha Siqueiros on the Internet. She can be considered an emerging actress: she started her career in Mexico, in 2016, playing in the movie Baila. However, her biggest role came the year after, in 2017, as the protagonist of the American telenovela Vikki RPM: the series tells the story of a young girl who wants to become a Formula 1 pilot, and Samantha Siqueiros was the actress chosen to play her, the series’ protagonist. You will surely recognize her from the trailer below.

That was 2017. Samantha Siqueiros was just 23, but she already had a promising career ahead of her. After that, among other projects, she played in another Mexican telenovela, Sin Tu Mirada, then we saw her in two series distributed on Netflix: You Cannot Hide, which arrived on the streaming platform in 2020, and more recently, The Secret of the Greco Family, which we covered here.

At that point, Samantha Siqueiros decided to leave Mexico and try to build a new phase of her career in Spain. She stayed some months, and just when she was about to give up, Pedro Alonso involved her in the cast of his series Berlin: with her role as Camille, Samantha Siqueiros has now created a recognizable role in one of the most visible productions of the last few years.

Camille’s role in Berlin is particularly fascinating, and you’ll surely enjoy it watching the series. If you happen to follow the events in the series’ original language, when Camille has her first conversation with Berlin at the breakfast café, she explains she’s Mexican, and that’s why she speaks Spanish, Berlin’s mother tongue. From this point of view, it’s a piece of her real life portrayed in her character, as a young girl living in Paris as François Polignac’s wife, speaking the series’ original language although her character lives in Paris.

Since the first day Berlin landed on Netflix, Samantha Siqueiros has been the most searched cast member of the series. Her charm and spontaneity are what made Berlin fall in love at first sight. For the audience, it must have been something pretty similar.

You can follow Samantha Siqueiros on Instagram. To stay updated about her new movies and TV shows, the best places are her page on IMDb and her Spanish Wikipedia page.

Discover other curiosities about movies, TV shows, and their cast on Auralcrave