Way Too Long, the song in the new iPhone 15 commercial

Released by Apple at the end of 2023, the new iPhone commercial features a meaningful song about battery life: Way Too Long by Doe Boy.

It’s undoubtedly a powerful image. Apple wanted to close 2023 with a particular commercial showing the extended battery life of the new iPhone 15, and they did it with an idea that got stuck in our minds. We see an iPhone in front of the wall and the power outlet looking at it, longing for their connection. It’s like a broken love story: there was a time when the outlet and the phone were often connected, but nowadays, with the iPhone’s long battery life, things have changed. And that outlet is singing a sad song, processing their breakup.

Obviously, it’s just a funny, symbolic situation, but it was undoubtedly effective. For a commercial like this, Apple needed a perfect song, and the choice fell on one of the last releases by a well-known American rapper. He’s Doe Boy, and the song title is Way Too Long, released on December 1, 2023. You can listen to it in full streaming below.

Doe Boy has been making rap music since 2010. He became famous in 2019 for his single Walk Down, which went viral after this video where LeBron James sang and danced to that song. The year after, in 2019, Doe Boy was featured in 100 Shooters, a single from Future’s album High Off Life. Today, Doe Boy is a highly esteemed American rapper with a vast following, and his fans immediately recognized his song in the iPhone 15 commercial released by Apple.

Below you can find the lyrics you hear in the iPhone commercial:

At night, I remember when you and I were inseparable

We, we had pure energy

We had that chemistry, we were inseparable

Why we takin’ so long?

I’ve been geekin’, I can’t sleep, waitin’ for you to come back home

You the one, I’m in love, I feel like it been way too long

Way too long, and I’m missin’, I’m missin’ you

Way Too Long is indeed a romantic song about missing someone you love. The rapper expresses his melancholy for his girl’s absence: she probably left and stopped talking to him (the song even says she blocked him), and Doe Boy desperately wants another chance. Similarly, the power outlet in the Apple commercial is missing those fantastic days when the connection with the iPhone was regular and intense.

So you have a hilarious situation, a commercial focusing all its attention on the iPhone battery life, and a song going viral day after day. Doe Boy’s fans are happy to hear his song in a famous ad, and Apple users can’t resist smiling while watching that sad power outlet missing its beloved smartphone. The ad will still be popular in 2024, a new milestone added to Apple’s tradition of successful commercials.

