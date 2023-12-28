Boom Boom Boom: discover the Pepsi commercial song

It’s “boom boom boom to the bassline”: the song in the Pepsi commercial is a track by Allister X & CKAY, let’s discover it.

You know how it works. There are commercials that tell a story, bring something new, and surprise people. Then, there are other commercials that focus just on branding. The Pepsi commercial you’ve seen on TV since 2023 surely belongs to the last category. Nevertheless, everybody remembers it, and the reason is the song in the background: everybody sings “boom boom boom to the bassline,” wondering who made it. Well, today, you’ll finally know the answer.

The song featured in the Pepsi commercial is Bassline by Allister X & CKAY. You can listen to it in full streaming below.

The song was released officially in August 2023, just a few weeks before the Pepsi commercial started appearing on TV. The artist behind it, Allister X, is an emerging artist who’s been gathering popularity in the last few years. Staying in the world of commercials, you probably know another song he made, All Eyen On Me, featured in a Google commercial in 2023. Another popular song from him is Nothing Like This, released in 2021: you find it here.

Allister X confirmed personally on Instagram the presence of his new song in the Pepsi commercial. As you may imagine, as an emerging artist, being featured in such a popular commercial is always a source of considerable pride.

Of course, the lyrics you hear in the Pepsi commercial are “boom boom boom to the bassline.” It was one of the most present ads in the last few months, and the song managed to catch the viewers’ attention on Pepsi’s new appearance: the soft drink brand presented a new logo in March 2023, and the new commercial focuses on it, making it stable behind our eyes while the action goes on around it.

You don’t need much else to make a great commercial: a catchy song, a clear idea, and a flawless realization. Good job, Pepsi!

