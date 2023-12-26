Brook & Robin Lopez, brothers in the State Farm commercial

The new State Farm commercial continues the campaign concept: this time, the basketball players are brothers Brook & Robin Lopez.

The new advertising campaign launched by State Farm at the end of 2023 has been pleasing viewers day after day: social networks keep expressing their positive feedback for the series of ads based on those magic words summoning famous people in the middle of daily situations. We already had several good examples: Caitlin Clark & Jimmy Butler already conquered the basketball world in this commercial, and even Jimmy Fallon joined the tribe at this point, ready for his fresh jokes.

The concept behind the State Farm commercial campaign is now clear: we watch common moments of ordinary daily life, with people saying exclamatory words belonging to our everyday verbal expressions. Now, the difference is that those words have become magic: they make famous people appear, and each character is directly related to that word. If you say “shoot,” two good basketball players appear from nowhere. If you ask yourself, “Are you joking?” here it is: Jimmy Fallon falls from the sky in pajamas.

The new State Farm commercial released for 2024 follows the same concept: this time, the magic words are “oh brother,” and the brothers suddenly showing up are Brook and Robin Lopez, again from the basketball world. They both play for the Milwaukee Bucks, but most importantly, they are twin brothers. You know very well the kind of competition twin brothers usually experience for their whole lives, right?

The State Farm commercial gives us evidence of their daily fights, so much so that the original situation goes in the background. Only afterward do those parents manage to explain that their son is a new driver and they will probably need dedicated car insurance. However, up to that point, the basketball brothers stole the scene: Brook and Robin Lopez are even fighting about who is “older,” even if that means being born just a few minutes earlier.

Brook & Robin Lopez have been the protagonists of many articles and news since they started playing together in the NBA. Even NBA.com wrote this article dedicated to them, and this video from Milwaukee Bucks’s official Youtube channel proudly presenting their players still accumulates views today. The two basketball players have been professionally separated in the last few years: while Brook Lopez kept playing for the Milwaukee Bucks, his brother Robin joined other teams, but in 2023, he returned to his brother’s team, and they are playing this season together.

Brook and Robin Lopez surely know what brothers are, and that’s what the State Farm commercial wanted to show. Then, of course, there is Jake, a kid struggling in his new car, and two parents needing new insurance, but that’s just decoration. The ad’s protagonists are the two basketball players, after all.

