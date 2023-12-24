New Geico Caveman commercial: the actor & the 1st spot

The caveman returns: back from a 2004 ad, he’s been summoned by Geico for the new commercial campaign, let’s discover the actor.

Something monumental is set to happen in the advertising world between 2023 and 2024. Geico Insurance reserved a 2-minute-long ad space in December 2023 on Sunday Night Football, the longest TV ad ever aired by Geico. The reason is worth it, though: it’s the return of the caveman.

The 2004 Geico Cavemen commercials

The Geico Caveman is an old character from the insurance company’s 2004 commercial campaign. Back then, the ad was so popular that, some years later, ABC even produced a sitcom, Cavemen, based on those characters. For those who cannot remember the old Geico Caveman commercial, you can watch below the first ad of the series, released in 2004. Moreover, here is the first episode of the original ABC series Cavemen, inspired by those characters.

The 2004 Geico commercial campaign was based on a repeated tagline about how simple using geico.com was. “So easy a caveman could do it.” The problem is that a caveman was there, watching the ad, and he got incredibly offended by that sentence. “Not cool!” he yells. In the commercials released afterward, we watch other cavemen outraged by watching the ads on TV, and at some point, the anchorman is also forced to apologize officially. The complete series of 2004 Geico cavemen commercials is available here on Youtube.

Now the news: in 2024, the Geico caveman returns. The commercial anticipating this event is the one you see below, a 2-minute ad where the caveman wakes up after a nightmare. Since Geico contacted him by email, he can no longer sleep. He can’t decide if he has to accept their offer and join their new commercial again after “they turned me into a punchline.” We know he will, and we will see more during 2024. Geico also seems more careful now: at the end of the commercial, the voice was about to repeat how easy Geico coverage is, but it stops before repeating the infamous tagline.

Watch the new Geico caveman commercial below.

Who’s the actor playing the caveman in the Geico commercial?

The actor who plays the caveman having a nightmare in the first commercial of the new Geico ad campaign is American actor Jeff Daniel Phillips. He was one of the actors playing in the original Cavemen ad series released in 2004.

Jeff Daniel Phillips has been active as an actor since 1991. He played in numerous famous films, like Halloween II, The Lords of Salem, and more recently, The Munsters. Of course, he was also in the 2007-2008 series Cavemen and appeared in many other TV shows, including Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Westworld, and The Gifted.

Jeff Daniel Phillips is now back as the caveman in the Geico commercial campaign created for 2024, twenty years after his debut. In the first commercial, we witness his doubts about this participation: the caveman is still offended by what the insurance did to him decades ago. Apparently, that commercial campaign changed his life. Nevertheless, he’s going to be the protagonist of the new commercials Geico will share in 2024: let’s see how he will fit into it.

One thing is sure: Geico will never say that punchline again. Even though their offer is easy to use and understand, no references will be made to what “a caveman can do.” Right?

