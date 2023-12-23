The “yummy yummy” song in the Walmart commercial

Since the Walmart commercial was released, everybody has been trying to find out more about the catchy “yummy yummy” song: let’s discover it.

It looks like Walmart reached the biggest result with a minimum effort. The commercial released for the 2023 holiday season is pretty simple: a mom and a daughter bringing two dishes on a table already full of food, and basically, that’s it. You can watch it here on iSpot.tv. The ad goes on, showing Walmart’s many offers for every situation. Really, there’s nothing more. Nevertheless, the ad went viral on social networks, and you know why.

Its success was due to the background music, which went viral as the “yummy yummy” song: a perfect example of modern trap music with a catchy beat that made the 2023 Walmart commercial memorable. Since you reached us here, you surely want a straightforward answer, so here it is. The “yummy yummy” song in the 2023 Walmart commercial is Chef’s Kiss by Lil’ Cheesecake. You can listen to it in full streaming below.

Lil’ Cheesecake is one of the many artistic dimensions of the American artist Leah Nobel. Her full story is fascinating; you can find it here on her official website: she started making music at an early age, and in 2016, she entered Big Yellow Dog’s prestigious roaster as Leah Nobel. Meanwhile, she developed two successful musical alter-egos: one is Hael, an alternative pop project whose music has already been chosen in multiple commercials like Apple, Motorola, Maserati, and Starbucks; the other one is, indeed, Lil’ Cheesecake, a journey started in 2018.

As Lil’ Cheesecake, Leah Nobel was already viral in 2019 with her song Cardio, featured in the Netflix series Insatiable. You can listen to it here. However, Chef’s Kiss has been her most streamed track since the Walmart commercial was released, with everybody on social networks singing “yummy yummy.” It was her latest single, released in November 2023. Obviously, she was happy to see her music featured in such a popular commercial: she posted this video on Instagram sharing the news with her fans. She even mentioned her “frizzy hair” and the “grandma glasses” she used in Lil’ Cheesecake’s public image. If you don’t know what we are talking about, well, watch her below, from the cover art for her 2021 Christmas song Put A Bow On It.

With her unique style and multifaceted talent, Lil’ Cheesecake is the ultimate artist for the soundtrack of modern series and commercials, and many have noticed it already. We’ll look forward to her future songs: let’s see where they will be featured.

