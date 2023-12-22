Jimin, Closer Than This: the English lyrics & meaning

BTS’ singer Jimin releases a new song for his fans: Closer Than This is a celebration of his story, here are the English lyrics & meaning.

The present months are representing a particular challenge for BTS fans, the ARMY: the band members are progressively due for their mandatory military service, which will be completed for all members only in 2025. Therefore, while each artist is waiting for his time to come, we enjoy the songs of their solo projects.

From this point of view, Jimin is one of the most productive members: in 2023, he already released popular solo songs like Set Me Free Pt 2 and Like Crazy (you can find both on our pages, here and here). Now, right before the end of the year, the singer shares a new single, Closer Than This, with a meaning that will come very close to every fan. Let’s analyze this song: you’ll also find the complete English lyrics and the official video at the end of this article.

Closer Than This: the lyrics and their meaning

Closer Than This has been described as a passionate love letter for the BTS fans community, renowned worldwide as the ARMY: in its lyrics, Jimin celebrates the years spent virtually together, how time has flown by, and how close the singer feels to the community. The song’s official video confirms this: watching it at the end of this article, you’ll find a long list of memories from Jimin’s and BTS’ stories.

The song starts with Jimin talking directly with his fans: he’s glad for their constant presence, and he expresses his gratefulness for what he received from the community. The lyrics mention June 13, which is the date of BTS’ official debut, in 2010.

Do you also remember?

The moment we first met?

[…]

We comforted each other, with a pat on the back

Gazing at one another with tears in our eyes

Calling out each other’s names

Starting on June 13

Closer Than This continues with a promise: Jimin will always be there for music lovers worldwide. Even though military service will result in an absence from the music world, it will be just a short phase, “only a small comma in our story.”

Don’t have to worry now

Letting go of your hand for a moment

But it’s only a small comma in our story

Jimin’s single speaks directly to each fan, and that’s the reason for its success. After all, the lyrics in Closer Than This have a comforting meaning for us all: I’m glad you’ve been here all these years, and I promise I will be here for you every time I can. Don’t worry about what will happen in the upcoming months: our connection is strong and always will be.

Read other popular song lyrics and their meaning on Auralcrave

The official video and the English lyrics

Do you also remember?

The moment we first met?

We were so shy and awkward back then

Now that I look back

We’ve come this far in just a blink of an eye

We walked it together, alongside each other

At times, I fell and shed tears

We comforted each other, with a pat on the back

Gazing at one another with tears in our eyes

Calling out each other’s names

Starting on June 13

To the us of the present, herе and now

Even if you’re not here

At the same place, always

Don’t have to worry now

Letting go of your hand for a moment

But it’s only a small comma in our story

Just call my name out loud

Until the days tinge purple once again

‘Cause anytime you want me (I’ll be)

Right here where you call me (I’ll be)

I could never let you go

Never let you go

Whenever you need me (I’ll be)

If you believe me (I’ll be)

I’ll never let you go

Never let you go

Whenever it rains, I’ll remember the times I sang in the rain

Whenever it snows, I’ll cherish how you smiled for me in the snow

On the spring day, we meet again, I’ll tell you everything I couldn’t before

My love, my babe, forever by your side

Seven equals one, right, our hearts still beat as one

Close your eyes for just a second, I’ll be standing in front of you, oh

Don’t have to worry now

Letting go of your hand for a moment

But it’s only a small comma in our story

Just call my name out loud

Until the days tinge purple once again

‘Cause anytime you want me (I’ll be)

Right here where you call me (I’ll be)

I could never let you go

Never let you go

Whenever you need me (I’ll be)

If you believe me (I’ll be)

I’ll never let you go

Never let you go

When I knock on your door with our hearts united as one

Open it for me with your bright smile

When the paused time begins to run again

Baby, I’ll come back to you

Let’s sing it together, this song

For the day, we’ll reunite again

I could never let you go (Never let you go)

Never let you go (Never let you go)

Let’s sing it even louder, this song

So we can become one again

I will never let you go (I will never let you go; Oh-oh)

Never let you go (Oh)

Let’s sing it together, this song (Yeah)

For the day, we’ll reunite again (Yeah)

I could never let you go (I could never let you go)

Never let you go (Never let you go)

Let’s sing it even louder, this song (Yeah)

So we can become one again (Yeah)

I will never let you go (I will never let you go)

Never let you go (Never let you go)