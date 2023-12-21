Death’s Game plot & ending explained: does he avoid hell?

Based on a popular webtoon, Death’s Game is the new kdrama series on TVING and Amazon Prime Video: the plot and the ending need to be explained, will Choi Yi-jae escape hell? Let’s discover the series’ meaning and the differences between the TV show and the original webtoon.

We all love a good kdrama, and the streaming platforms know it very well. In 2023, we enjoyed several good productions, like The Glory, Celebrity, Mask Girl, and Black Knight. However, Death’s Game, released in December 2023 on TVING in South Korea and Amazon Prime Video in selected regions, can be considered one of the best releases of the year: the plot is fascinating, based on a popular webtoon published by Lee Won-sik and Ggulchan in 2019, with a significant meaning about life, death, and gratefulness, and an ending that leaves everyone curious. The questions are many, and they all need to be explained accurately: does Choi Yi-jae ultimately escape hell? Who is the guy who follows him in all his lives? And what lesson will he learn?

Many plot twists and aspects will be revealed in Death’s Game plot, especially in Part 2. As usual, we will guide you through the series’ plot without spoiling your fun: in this article, you’ll find the answers you need to enjoy the series better.

Death’s Game, the plot summary: Choi Yi-jae & death

In Death’s game plot, Choi Yi-jae is a young guy who struggles to survive in Korea’s challenging society. He has multiple part-time jobs, trying to make money while studying. He loses all his savings on a financial scam, fails an important job interview, and is kicked out of his apartment. Desperate, one night, he decides to commit suicide, leaving a note explaining that life has been hell for him, and he’s not afraid of death: just the opposite, he sees death as an easy way out from his pain.

He jumps from the roof of a building and wakes up in front of Death in person. Death (interpreted by Park So-dam) is furious about what Choi Yi-jae did: by stating that death is an easy way out, he offended and mocked her. Therefore, Death will have her revenge in an extraordinary way: she allows Choi Yi-jae to live twelve more lives, experiencing the last moments of twelve different individuals before their deaths. However, he will have the chance to avoid death if he acts appropriately. This is the underlying meaning behind Death’s Game plot and how the series has explained the events: by committing suicide, Yi-Jae showed great ungratefulness, so Death will give him a chance to learn life’s value with twelve more chances. This is Death’s Game, as indicated in the title: although Yi-Jae’s actions are more motivated by his intention to escape hell, he will learn the meaning of life through his incredible adventure.

Consequently, episode after episode, Death’s Game plot shows us all the twelve lives Choi Yi-jae experiences and his attempts to survive in each of them. All lives live in the same timeline: he will be the CEO of the company who rejected his job interview, a child bullied at school, a fixer who betrayed his client, a wannabe-wrestler who just went out of prison, a baby abused by his parents, and so on. In one of the most meaningful lives, he’s a model who gets in touch with a novelist who cared for him in his first life, realizing how much pain his suicide inflicted on others.

Therefore, we follow Yi-Jae’s adventure through his additional life until the ending of Death’s Game: the TV series has a Part 1 and a Part 2, with a significant plot twist separating them. Will Choi Yi-jae ultimately avoid hell, and what will he learn?

The differences between the TV series and the Webtoon

It’s important to note that the series presents many relevant differences from the original webtoon. The original webtoon by Lee Won-sik and Ggulchan can be read here on Webtoons.com (you need to download the app, and you’ll be able to read all the episodes using your balance). However, we can already anticipate some details: Choi Yi-jae’s twelve lives in the webtoon are pretty different than the ones we see in Amazon Prime Video’s Death’s Game: they are still intertwined with each other, with many lessons offered in each existence, but the plot has been changed significantly.

For those who desperately want to know more about Death’s Game ending, both in the kdrama series and the original webtoon: the webtoon has a cryptic, open ending and leaves no clear answers, so we don’t really know if Choi Yi-jae ultimately managed to escape hell and come back to his original life. Regarding the series, everything will be explained in Death’s Game Part 2: we will talk about it at the right moment. Until then, let’s discuss some important details about what we watched so far.

Death’s Game Part 1 ending explained: who kills him?

The ending of Death’s Game Part 1 has a massive plot twist that triggered many questions: who’s the man who kills Choi Yi-jae in his sixth life, and why? The series hasn’t explained much to the spectators until Episode 4, but we can draw some conclusions through the short flashbacks at the end of that episode.

The guy who kills Choi Yi-jae at the ending of Death’s Game Part 1 is Taekang CEO Park Tae-woo. He was the one who appreciated Choi Yi-jae for his tenacity after reading about the part-time jobs he had in his CV. However, he’s also the one who decided to reject him after the interview. And through the flashbacks we see at the end of Episode 4, we realize he’s been following Yi-jae through his reincarnations. He was watching him when he went out of prison, and he was the one who ordered the death of his brother, Park Jin-Tae, who was the successor of Taekang Group and represented Choi Yi-jae’s first additional life: he’s the one who died in the plane accident, but we see Park Tae-woo asking to “make it look like an accident,” implying that he murdered his brother. In Death Game’s Episode 4, he personally kills Choi Yi-jae and Lee Ji-su with his car, showing a specific interest in ending all his reincarnations.

Why does Park Tae-woo follow and kill Choi Yi-jae? Who is he, and what’s his purpose? This is not explained by Death’s Game, even if you read the webtoon from the beginning until its ending (Park Tae-woo’s story has been developed dedicatedly for the TV series). However, we can draw some theories. Park Tae-woo seems to know about Choi Yi-jae’s reincarnations: the fact that he followed him on lives that were utterly disconnected from each other would prove his knowledge, and his last comment in Episode 4 about being specialized in people and corporations’ deaths would be an additional confirmation. Could Park Tae-woo be another player of Death’s Game, maybe helping Death fulfill her plans for Yi-jae? Or is he a separate character who acts according to a different vision? Does he know about Death’s chances to live more lives because he experienced it personally before Choi Yi-jae?

All these answers will be provided by Death Game‘s Part 2, and we will discover them after its ending. The webtoon has no hints about what will happen, as the kdrama series plot starts to differ drastically now. We will keep guiding you through the series’ episodes: stay tuned!

