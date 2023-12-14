As The Crow Flies: the Season 2 ending & its meaning

Season 2 of As The Crow Flies lands on Netflix, and we can follow Lale, Asli, and Kenan again: what’s the title meaning, and what happens in its ending?

In the last few years, As The Crow Flies has been one of the most successful TV series in Turkey, and there is a reason for it: the TV show explores the complex aspects of modern society, the clash between two different generations and their opposite approaches to life, especially regarding prestige and success. Season 1 was released in 2022 and allowed us to collect several life lessons connected to the meaning of the TV show and its title. Now that season 2 is also available, the plot escalates pretty quickly, with many twists and surprises.

After viewing As The Crow Flies, you may feel the urge to go deeper: what’s the meaning of the TV series, how does the title guide us in interpreting the events? And what happens in the Season 2 ending, what’s the scandal involving Lale? In this article, you’ll have all the answers. Let’s go!

As The Crow Flies: the title meaning and the message behind the TV series

In As The Crow Flies, the plot revolves around the different life approaches and philosophies between the old and the new generations, especially regarding work ethics and success: the title has a precise meaning and intends to highlight how young people see life differently than the previous generation.

“As The Crow Flies” is an English idiom with a specific meaning. It refers to the path needed to go from one point to another: if you are a bird, you just follow a straight line, the shortest route possible, because you don’t have the obstacles we find on Earth. So, reaching a goal “as the crow flies” means getting there in the shortest line possible. If we place this expression in the context of the TV Series, “As The Crow Flies” depicts how the young generation approaches life: they try to find the shortcut to success, using less ethical methods to arrive on top.

Basically, the contrast between the young and older approaches emerges in the clash between Lale and Asli. Lale is an old-school journalist: she started from the bottom, studied hard, and gained experience over the years. She is good at his job because she passed through all the needed steps, learning something at each stage. She developed principles, and always wanted to do things right, following her personal and professional ethics. In contrast, Asli doesn’t care about all that: she only wants to arrive at the top, and she believes she can get there using tricks, deceiving colleagues, and pushing out the obstacles. She has no interest in developing experience on the job; on the contrary, she believes that once you are at the top, you made it. You no longer need to prove your worth to anyone.

From this point of view, the TV series As The Crow Flies wants to convey a significant meaning: if you want to be at the top and stay there, if you really want to be popular, you need exceptional talent. Tricks will get you nowhere, at least in the long term. This was how Season 1 presented the different stories of Lale and Asli: it’s true, Lale had to resign from her position, but she remained an esteemed journalist among the people; on the other hand, Asli discovers she may not have the guts to keep the position she obtained with her tricks.

This generational clash continues in Season 2, escalating into a new set of deceits and plot twists: Lale keeps proving that her values and her talent can be successful even if she starts again from the bottom, working in a small network. However, Asli’s story has something to teach us, too: even without the values of the old generation, Asli can speak to a new portion of the audience, and her direct, unorthodox methods can appeal to young spectators. That’s why she manages to find her place and her format in Season 2, hosting a talk show with a different style, far from ethical journalism, yet successful for the modern audience.

What happens in the Season 2 ending?

The ending of As The Crow Flies Season 2 shows how everyone got what they deserved. Lale decided to move on from mainstream media, proving she can define her career autonomously, without following the market’s trends. Lale and Kenan are finally together, enjoying the special relationship they always had, but most likely, they no longer work together. Meanwhile, Asli found her niche and shows potential for her personal success: she hosts a talk show, leading it with her young, “crazy” approach and Gül’s support. To some extent, she proved she had a talent and could use it. It’s a different dimension, probably less professional, but it works with the modern audience.

In the ending scene of Season 2, we see Lale receiving Kenan’s phone call, warning her about something that just popped up on social networks. She checks them and finds out everybody is talking about an absurd sex tape that came out with her and Emre. Emre is another famous newscaster in the show, the one who interviewed the girl who’ll later end up in the hospital in Season 2, with everyone believing she attempted suicide. We can confidently say the sex tape is fake, as Lale never had a relationship with Emre, so this scene probably has a bitter meaning, referring to how modern times are so disrespectful towards everyone. If someone decides to attack a famous personality, a few simple actions are enough to cause a scandal that forces the target to find countermeasures. It’s a cruel world, especially if you are “a lion at the top of the pyramid.” Nobody is safe; there is no protection against unfair accusations. As Lale said at some point in the plot, your life is a never-ending test, and that’s why it’s so hard to survive in those positions.

