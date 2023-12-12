Trends

The song in the 2024 Truly Hard Seltzer commercial

The Truly Hard Seltzer commercial aired while we enter 2024 features a classic song from the 80s: do you remember Yaz?

The latest commercial campaign by Truly Hard Seltzer was launched in 2023, but most likely, it will stay stable on TV and in our minds through the first part of 2024. After all, the image of that big man walking on water cannot be forgotten: he’s going to grab his drink and dances to a famous 80s song somebody recognized.

The first time we saw the ad was around May 2023. The actor has stayed the same, even for the other ad versions, like the one released in September where a cloud threatens to ruin the party. However, the most popular Truly Hard Seltzer commercial is still the one with the guy dancing on water like a modern Jesus. You will find it below in the 30-second version.

Truly Lightly Fantastic
The song in the Truly Hard Seltzer commercial is Situation by the British band Yazoo, known as Yaz in the United States. Yazoo was one of the most prominent artists in the synth-pop phase that introduced electronic sounds into pop music at the beginning of the 80s: it was the B-side of their debut single Only You (which was recently protagonist of the 2023 Google Plants commercial, you find everything here). You can listen to Yaz’s Situation in full streaming below.

Yaz - Situation (Official Audio)
Situation reached no. 1 on Billboard’s Dance Club Songs chart in 1982, marking one of Yazoo’s many successes worldwide. However, the story of the band Yazoo was short: the formation consisted of Vince Clarke (who was previously part of Depeche Mode) and Alison Moyet, but they worked together only from 1981 to 1983. After that, Clarke gave birth to Erasure, while Alison Moyet started her solo career. Despite their short life, Yazoo has left a memorable mark in the history of 80s music, sith singles like Only You, Situation, Nobody’s Diary, and perhaps the one most of us remember today, Don’t Go.

Yazzo and the 80s synthpop represent that kind of music you cannot resist: you hear it and immediately start dancing, which is precisely what makes it the perfect song for the Truly Hard Seltzer commercial. We are all like the big guy who walks on water.

Carlo has been a web content creator for over 10 years. He founded Auralcrave in 2015, envisioning it as a new space capable of offering different perspectives on topics that passionate all of us. With a scientific background, Carlo developed an interest in music, cinema, literature, and art at a young age, transforming it into a complementary dimension to his professional growth. For years, he was a music journalist specializing in electronic and dance music, writing for the most important Italian magazines (both online and print). Movies and TV series have been a true obsession in many phases of his life: during university, it was not uncommon for him to set the alarm in the middle of the night to watch classic films airing on TV. With the advent of the Internet, Carlo became a keen observer of web and social phenomena, addressing light topics such as advertising, trends, fashion, and general themes. He is the main author of Auralcrave and personally manages its social media, editorial line, book publication, resource management, and business expansion. A former engineer, life coach, husband, and father, he believes that every area of knowledge has interesting stories that deserve to be told and is convinced that doing so makes the world a better place.