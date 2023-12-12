The song in the 2024 Truly Hard Seltzer commercial

The Truly Hard Seltzer commercial aired while we enter 2024 features a classic song from the 80s: do you remember Yaz?

The latest commercial campaign by Truly Hard Seltzer was launched in 2023, but most likely, it will stay stable on TV and in our minds through the first part of 2024. After all, the image of that big man walking on water cannot be forgotten: he’s going to grab his drink and dances to a famous 80s song somebody recognized.

The first time we saw the ad was around May 2023. The actor has stayed the same, even for the other ad versions, like the one released in September where a cloud threatens to ruin the party. However, the most popular Truly Hard Seltzer commercial is still the one with the guy dancing on water like a modern Jesus. You will find it below in the 30-second version.

The song in the Truly Hard Seltzer commercial is Situation by the British band Yazoo, known as Yaz in the United States. Yazoo was one of the most prominent artists in the synth-pop phase that introduced electronic sounds into pop music at the beginning of the 80s: it was the B-side of their debut single Only You (which was recently protagonist of the 2023 Google Plants commercial, you find everything here). You can listen to Yaz’s Situation in full streaming below.

Situation reached no. 1 on Billboard’s Dance Club Songs chart in 1982, marking one of Yazoo’s many successes worldwide. However, the story of the band Yazoo was short: the formation consisted of Vince Clarke (who was previously part of Depeche Mode) and Alison Moyet, but they worked together only from 1981 to 1983. After that, Clarke gave birth to Erasure, while Alison Moyet started her solo career. Despite their short life, Yazoo has left a memorable mark in the history of 80s music, sith singles like Only You, Situation, Nobody’s Diary, and perhaps the one most of us remember today, Don’t Go.

Yazzo and the 80s synthpop represent that kind of music you cannot resist: you hear it and immediately start dancing, which is precisely what makes it the perfect song for the Truly Hard Seltzer commercial. We are all like the big guy who walks on water.

Discover other curiosities about popular commercials on Auralcrave