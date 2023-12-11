Tate McRae, Run For The Hills: the song lyrics & meaning

Run For The Hills is a song about love, obsessions, and danger: let’s analyze the lyrics and meaning of Tate McRae’s new single.

It’s the third single from Think Later, the new album released by Tate McRae on December 8, 2023, and it perfectly summarizes the concepts inside her music today. Run For The Hills comes after Greedy and Exes, two songs we already analyzed in these pages. Many people have been trying to go deeper into its lyrics: the song is about relationships, attraction, and that usual internal conflict between desire and need for safety. In this article, we need to explore the track’s meaning, and you’ll also find the official video and the complete lyrics at the end.

Attraction and danger: Run For The Hills, the meaning of the lyrics

Run For The Hills is a song about the attraction we sometimes feel for people who’ll ultimately hurt us. In the lyrics, Tate McRae describes her situation as something impossible to control: she knows it won’t end well, but she can’t do much; she misses him and “the way he touches her.”

Sometimes, our heart desperately wants something because of how it makes us feel. They are intense emotions and memorable sensations, often connected to our physical dimension. Yes, we know those emotions won’t necessarily bring something good to us, but that’s a type of awareness that comes later. Until that happens, we are driven by an attraction that will probably end up hurting us. That’s the real meaning behind the lyrics of Run For The Hills:

Maybe the danger’s covered by the thrill

‘Cause I know I should be runnin’ for the hills

Tate McRae knows it’s dangerous. The man she desperately wants, he’s the one who’ll ultimately break her. However, this danger is fascinating: she knows she should run away, but there she is, leaving her home, heading to his place. The reason is what the song explains in the chorus:

The way you touch me

Straight to the heart, yeah, it cuts me

‘Cause I know deep down that it’s

Never going to be us

You can feel the pain in the singer’s voice. She sees herself inevitably attracted by this man, but she knows she’ll get hurt. From a certain point of view, she’s already feeling that pain. The song sounds like a cry for help, and the video shares sadness, using dark colors and a blue background.

I get obsessive with you

All that I want is attention from you

Break into my life and break all my rules, it’s true

The lines above perfectly symbolize this internal conflict, which represents the authentic meaning of the lyrics: Run For The Hills sings about love and obsession. Every emotion can become dangerous when it’s too intense, and love is definitely a perfect example. It’s supposed to be the part of us that will complete us as individuals, pushing us to get closer to the right one, but it often becomes an insistent drive toward someone who’ll never make us happy. With some work on ourselves and some experience, we will align it with the other sides of us. However, that requires time. Meanwhile, we’ll do our best to survive. After all, that’s a kind of pain that will eventually fade away.

The official video and the complete lyrics

Tate McRae - run for the hills Watch this video on YouTube.

Hotels, late nights, hands through my hair

Long talks, red eyes, clothes everywhere

Missin’ a moment when you’re still there

You got a thing you can’t find nowhere

(Yeah, yeah)

Kissin’, screamin’, straight back to war

I’m walkin’ out until I lock the door

Maybe the danger’s covered by the thrill

‘Cause I know I should be runnin’ for the hills

The way you touch me

Straight to the heart, yeah, it cuts me

‘Cause I know deep down that it’s

Never gon’ ever be us, uh-uh-uh

Nеver gon’ ever be more than just something that’s f–kin’ me up

Don’t tease me (Huh, huh)

And keep me around (Ah, ah) like it’s easy (Huh, huh)

When you know deep down that it’s (Huh, huh)

Never gon’ ever be us (Huh, huh), uh-uh-uh (Huh, huh)

Never gon’ ever be more (Huh, huh) than just something that’s f–kin’ me up (Huh)

I know that when it’s all done

I’ll hate you bad in the long run, but

Somehow, it never ends

My heel’s on the edge of your bed again, yeah

I get obsessive with you

All that I want is attention from you

Break into my life and break all my rules, it’s true

The way you touch me (Huh, huh)

Straight to the heart (Huh, huh), yeah, it cuts me (Huh, huh)

‘Cause I know deep down that it’s (Huh, huh)

Never gon’ ever be us (Huh, huh), uh-uh-uh (Huh, huh)

Never gon’ ever be more (Huh, huh) than just something that’s f–kin’ me up (Huh)

Don’t tease me (Huh, huh)

And keep me around (Ah, ah) like it’s easy (Huh, huh)

When you know deep down that it’s (Huh, huh)

Never gon’ ever be us (Huh, huh), uh-uh-uh (Huh, huh)

Never gon’ ever be more (Huh, huh) than just something that’s f–kin’ me up (Huh)

Should run for the hills (Huh, huh)

Should run for the hills (Huh, huh)

Should be runnin’ for the hills (Yeah; Huh, huh)

The way you touch me (Huh, huh; Oh)

Should run for the hills (Huh, huh)

Should run for the hills (Huh, huh)

…