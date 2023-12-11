Idris Elba stars in the new Uber Eats commercial

After Luther: The Fallen Sun and Hijack, the American actor steals the spotlight in the Uber Eats commercial campaign launched for 2024.

The new Uber Eats commercial campaign launched in December 2023 seems like an easy, successful two-step plan: first, you select a charismatic actor to make everyone talk about you; second, you build a set of short ads that best enhance his character. Just like that, the new campaign was born.

The commercials were written with particular attention to humor. Three different situations where Idris Elba shows his talent in raising a smile: alone or interacting with others, gaining new awarenesses, and talking to himself while evaluating how to act publicly. The concept behind the three ads is choices: when you have to decide how to react if caught in an embarrassing moment or when you are accused of doing something you are unsure about. In every situation, you can always choose food, and Uber Eats help you, making this choice even more accessible.

You can find the three Uber Eats commercials with Idris Elba below, one after the other.

Idris Elba in Dirty Double | Uber Eats Watch this video on YouTube.

Idris Elba in Bottle of Action | Uber Eats Watch this video on YouTube.

In the main Uber Eats commercial, the first one in the set above, Idris Elba is alone in his kitchen early in the morning. He feels he’s the king, a lion who is going to attack his food, warning everyone not to bother him, “because in this kitchen island, I AM ALPHA!” The atmosphere is hilarious, but the music you hear in the background makes it epic: the song is The Lonely Shepherd, the instrumental piece by James Last, known for its interpretation by Gheorghe Zamfir and used by Quentin Tarantino at the ending of Kill Bill Vol. 1. You can listen to it in this orchestral version on Youtube.

Moreover, if you haven’t recognized her, the woman who catches Idris Elba in the kitchen, playing a funny lion king with his fresh fruit, is his real-life wife, Sabrina Dhowre: the two married in 2019 and often appear in newspapers for their charitable works.

The Uber Eats commercial campaign will be one of the most viral ads of the upcoming weeks: people are enjoying the funny situations, and the way Idris Elba shows off his facial expressions will remain marked in our memory for a long time. Look at him when he realizes those beers didn’t really need a bottle opener, and he’s not a sort of superhero who can open a beer with zero effort and no tools.

