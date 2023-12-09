Amber Stevens West, the actress in the Lincoln commercial

The Lincoln Wish List Sales commercial stars the actress Amber Stevens West and her husband, Andrew J. West: so much elegance!

It came out peacefully, elegantly, like a silent, fancy car passing behind our eyes, catching our attention without demanding it too aggressively. It’s the new Lincoln Wish List Sales commercial, a 30-second ad showing a married couple and their two kids in a complicated moment of daily life: going out. It’s as simple as that, but with so many people who could relate out there. Besides, the actress playing the mother is the one who stole the spotlight: she’s Amber Stevens West, and you surely remember her from her recent TV shows.

The Lincoln commercial begins with a great piece of classical music, Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture, and shows the actress Amber Stevens West and her husband, the actor Andrew J. West, with their two daughters. The ad promotes Lincoln’s Wish List Sales Event, so the focus is on the “wish”: two parents with two little kids, in one of the many daily activities that get complicated having a family, with just one thing in their mind: peace and calmness. That’s the real wish young parents have, and that’s precisely what happens once the family enters their Lincoln: suddenly, everything is quiet, and the little girls are sitting silently in the back seats, reading their books. It’s heaven: their “heroic wish” came true.

A Heroic Wish | Wish List Sales Event | Lincoln Watch this video on YouTube.

Everything spins around the actors, and people want a reminder of where they have seen them. Amber Stevens West is mainly known as Ashleigh Howard in the TV series Greek, which aired from 2007 to 2011: you can refresh your memory with this iconic scene from Season 4. She also played leading roles in The Carmichael Show and Happy Together and collected numerous appearances in movies and TV shows in the last years: The Amazing Spider-Man, 22 Jump Street, Criminal Minds, Love Jacked, Jessabelle, and Grey’s Anatomy are just a few productions she was involved with.

Her husband is the actor Andrew J. West: they were both in the cast of Greek for seasons two and three and started dating in that period. They married in 2014 and have two daughters, born in 2018 and 2021. As an actor, we remember Andrew J. West as Gareth in The Walking Dead and Henry Mills in the ABC series Once Upon a Time.

Amber Stevens West and Andrew J. West play the roles of a happy married couple in one of the most chaotic moments of their lives. Luckily, Lincoln makes your wishes come true, at least according to their commercial: you enter the car, and magically life is peaceful again. After all, we all want to live inside a TV ad.

