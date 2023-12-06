“Give a little love this holiday”: the 2023 Toyota Christmas commercial stars an actress you may have recognized, and what’s the song?

In the context of the Christmas commercials released since November, Toyota conquered a relevant spot that will remain in our memory. Their 2023 holiday commercial is about giving love, and a beautiful actress has been involved, playing the role of a lovely granddaughter who shows a great connection with her grandmother. Who is this actress who stole the spotlight for this ad?

Toyota has released two separate ads for the 2023 holiday season. One is the commercial set in the airport, showing the relatives’ efforts every year to pick up their loved ones, when parking is impossible to find and the traffic is a mess. The other one is “Present from the Past,” the granddaughter commercial: a young woman receives a present from her grandmother, a camera that has been used to “capture her big, beautiful life.” The granddaughter starts a long car trip with her Toyota Tacoma, visiting all the places where her grandma has been, and recreating those memories along the journey. At the end of the ad, she meets her grandmother and shows her all the moments she captured, and the two hug each other in tears.

You can watch the two Christmas commercials released by Toyota in 2023 below.

Who’s the actress in the 2023 Toyota Christmas commercial, and what’s the song?

The actress in the 2023 Toyota “granddaughter” commercial is the young American actress Annie Thurman. She’s known for her role as Sophie in the 2015 TV series Proof, and she also played a small part in the movie The Hunger Games. She proudly confirmed her participation in the Toyota commercial with this picture posted on Instagram, taken in one of the ad’s locations: Bob’s Java Jive, Tacoma’s famous coffee pot-shaped Bar.

The song in the 2023 Toyota Christmas commercial is A Little Love, a track written dedicatedly for the 2020 Christmas commercial released by Waitrose and John Lewis. You can hear the song here in the original commercial, whereas below is the song’s official video by Celeste.

Celeste - A Little Love (From The John Lewis & Waitrose Christmas Advert 2020) Watch this video on YouTube.

The two Toyota Christmas commercials are two tender examples of how the holiday season turns our TV moments into something special. A pretty face, an actress able to share emotions, and a magic song, everything is oriented to create a memorable Christmas moment.

Discover other curiosities about popular commercials on Auralcrave