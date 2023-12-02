Trends

Who’s the actress in the 2023 Verizon carolers commercial?

It has become the question of the year, for many reasons. The Verizon “carolers” commercial is one of the most frequent ads on American TV, at least for the final part of 2023; the choir singing is basically unforgettable, and the tall lady with the red hat… well, you won’t stop searching until you find out her name, we know that. Who’s the actress playing her?

The commercial started airing already in November, before Black Friday. We see a couple discussing Verizon’s last offer in front of a choir of carolers, all dressed in Christmas clothes, explaining all the details available with the mobile operator. The girl standing out in the choir is obviously the one with the red hat, leading the music and singing with a voice that can’t go unnoticed. You can watch the “Black Friday” version of the commercial here on iSpot.tv.

Who is the actress in the 2023 Verizon Carolers commercial? The name hasn’t been revealed officially by the mobile operator, but the Internet seems to have recognized her: users are all sure she’s Kimmy Shields, the American actress known for her roles on Netflix’s Insatiable and HBO’s Big Little Lies. Kimmy hasn’t posted anything about the Verizon commercial on her Instagram, but everybody is sure it’s her. You can watch this interview she gave some years ago and judge for yourself: what do you think, do we have the answer?

It will still be a popular question until the end of the 2023 holiday season, and until someone provides an official answer, we will have to go with the feeling the Internet has about it. Of course, if more information comes up, we will keep you informed in this article, as we always do.

