The 2023 Etsy Christmas commercial with Tim & THAT song

The 2023 Etsy Christmas commercial became famous for two things: “giant” Tim, and the song from Mission: Impossible: let’s discover everything.

The 2023 Christmas season is giving us many great ideas to use in our random conversations with friends. The TV is full of funny commercials that come up repeatedly, each with its identifying personality. Among them, one of the most discussed ads of December is definitely the Etsy commercial with “giant” Tim: it’s mainly because of the well-known song, but the role of the clumsy boyfriend who hits his head everywhere is surely a hilarious situation.

The 2023 Etsy Christmas commercial campaign started pretty early, with two main ads heavily aired on TV: the one with the girlfriend committed to finding the perfect gift for his boyfriend Tim, and the one with the daughter looking for a unique present for her dad. You can watch both of them below.

The concept behind the Christmas campaign is simple: sometimes, finding the right present for the people we love is really a challenge. Indeed, that’s where the music comes into play: the song in the 2023 Etsy Christmas commercial is the iconic Theme from Mission Impossible. A track much older than what many could imagine.

The first, original version of the Theme from Mission Impossible was born in 1967, a piece written by the Argentine composer Lalo Schifrin. You can listen to the first version of the song below.

It’s a piece for orchestra written in a particular time signature. The author based the song’s structure on the Morse code for M.I., the initials of Mission Impossible: the two letters are represented in Morse code by two dashes and two dots, −− ··. In other words, two long signals followed by two short ones, which is precisely how the song sounds. Try playing it again and think about the duration of the notes; you’ll get it immediately.

Lalo Schifrin created the song for the TV series Mission: Impossible, aired on CBS from 1966 to 1973. The song became a huge success, and Schifrin was awarded two Grammys for his soundtrack. Consequently, the Theme from Mission Impossible became the identifying music for the whole movie and series franchise, including the 1996 movie directed by Brian De Palma, starring Tom Cruise.

Tim is not Tom, of course: many spectators made this lateral connection between the protagonist of the 2023 Etsy Christmas commercial and the actor Tom Cruise, who interpreted the first Mission Impossible movie. As of today, Tim is just a well-renowned character on American TV, and even the actor who interprets it has yet to be discovered. Nevertheless, we all have enough to talk about, especially now that we know the whole story of the song.

