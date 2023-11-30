Trends

Hannah Waddingham is the girl in the 2023 Baileys commercial

Posted by

The 2023 Baileys Christmas commercial stars the British actress Hannah Waddingham: she’s the girl who sings and everybody follows her.

It’s not necessarily a Christmas commercial, but the festive atmosphere is evident, and the dress code fits perfectly. Baileys released a new commercial in November 2023, and the attention went entirely toward the actress, who led the crowd like a perfect conductor. She sings, smiles, and entertains the whole party, and many of us recognized her immediately: she is Hannah Waddingham, an actress we have seen already in many recent popular TV series.

The 2023 Baileys Christmas commercial does a great job creating the right atmosphere. The social networks are full of users admitting that whenever the ad is aired, their body starts dancing happily, dragged by Hannah Waddingham’s energy. After all, Baileys perfectly presents the drink: the Irish cream liqueur is a versatile ingredient for every drink you want to prepare on a special occasion.

Baileys Christmas Advert 2023 x Hannah Waddingham | GB
Watch this video on YouTube.

Yes, the actress singing and conducting the party in the 2023 Baileys Christmas commercial is the British actress Hannah Waddingham. She’s famous primarily as Rebecca Welton in the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso, for which she also won an Emmy Award. She also played in the fifth season of Game of Thrones (as Septa Unella) and in Sex Education. Moreover, she recently co-hosted the Eurovision Song Contest 2023. And she’s still very active today: she’ll be part of the cast in the 2024 upcoming movie The Garfield Movie and will play in the eighth Mission: Impossible film, set for release in 2025.

Her energy is unequaled, and you can see it in the Baileys party for the recent Christmas commercial: Hannah Waddingham holds the spotlight, and all the others follow her guidance, making the party successful. The idea is that most of the merit goes to the creamy liqueur, of course. But there is no perfect party without a great host, right?

Discover other curiosities about popular commercials on Auralcrave

Published by Carlo Affatigato

Carlo has been a web content creator for over 10 years. He founded Auralcrave in 2015, envisioning it as a new space capable of offering different perspectives on topics that passionate all of us. With a scientific background, Carlo developed an interest in music, cinema, literature, and art at a young age, transforming it into a complementary dimension to his professional growth. For years, he was a music journalist specializing in electronic and dance music, writing for the most important Italian magazines (both online and print). Movies and TV series have been a true obsession in many phases of his life: during university, it was not uncommon for him to set the alarm in the middle of the night to watch classic films airing on TV. With the advent of the Internet, Carlo became a keen observer of web and social phenomena, addressing light topics such as advertising, trends, fashion, and general themes. He is the main author of Auralcrave and personally manages its social media, editorial line, book publication, resource management, and business expansion. A former engineer, life coach, husband, and father, he believes that every area of knowledge has interesting stories that deserve to be told and is convinced that doing so makes the world a better place.