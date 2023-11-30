Hannah Waddingham is the girl in the 2023 Baileys commercial

The 2023 Baileys Christmas commercial stars the British actress Hannah Waddingham: she’s the girl who sings and everybody follows her.

It’s not necessarily a Christmas commercial, but the festive atmosphere is evident, and the dress code fits perfectly. Baileys released a new commercial in November 2023, and the attention went entirely toward the actress, who led the crowd like a perfect conductor. She sings, smiles, and entertains the whole party, and many of us recognized her immediately: she is Hannah Waddingham, an actress we have seen already in many recent popular TV series.

The 2023 Baileys Christmas commercial does a great job creating the right atmosphere. The social networks are full of users admitting that whenever the ad is aired, their body starts dancing happily, dragged by Hannah Waddingham’s energy. After all, Baileys perfectly presents the drink: the Irish cream liqueur is a versatile ingredient for every drink you want to prepare on a special occasion.

Baileys Christmas Advert 2023 x Hannah Waddingham | GB Watch this video on YouTube.

Yes, the actress singing and conducting the party in the 2023 Baileys Christmas commercial is the British actress Hannah Waddingham. She’s famous primarily as Rebecca Welton in the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso, for which she also won an Emmy Award. She also played in the fifth season of Game of Thrones (as Septa Unella) and in Sex Education. Moreover, she recently co-hosted the Eurovision Song Contest 2023. And she’s still very active today: she’ll be part of the cast in the 2024 upcoming movie The Garfield Movie and will play in the eighth Mission: Impossible film, set for release in 2025.

Her energy is unequaled, and you can see it in the Baileys party for the recent Christmas commercial: Hannah Waddingham holds the spotlight, and all the others follow her guidance, making the party successful. The idea is that most of the merit goes to the creamy liqueur, of course. But there is no perfect party without a great host, right?

