Babymonster, Batter Up: the English lyrics & meaning

With their debut single, Batter Up, the new K-pop girl group has officially entered the international music scene, creating a massive buzz. The song is a unique mix of basslines, pop melodies, and rap bars, the official video has perfectly introduced the band members to the fanbase, and the lyrics have a precise meaning about their characters. Let’s analyze the song, focusing on the English translation.

You can find the complete English lyrics and the official video for Batter Up at the end of this article.

Batter Up: the English lyrics & meaning

Batter Up is a song about Babymonster’s strong personalities: in the lyrics, the band members express their proud characters, introducing themselves as a group of girls we would never forget.

Batter Up doesn’t hide the wild, fierce character Babymonster wants to show. The singers compare themselves to a “starving lion,” and even warn the listener that they could turn “into a monster.” It’s a metaphor for the wild, unapologetic charisma they have: as the lyrics say, they “sting like a bee,” but they would “never do us wrong.”

Remember me, sting like a bee

Personality like a starving lion

I don’t want anything but your heart

I would never do you wrong

You’ll regret it when I’m gone

The expression “Batter Up” has a precise meaning lent from the baseball context: it’s what the umpire says when the next batter has to enter the batter’s box. It’s a call to action, and that’s the meaning of the song lyrics: it’s my turn to conquer the stage, my moment to show my character. This interpretation is confirmed by the baseball bat Ruka holds while she raps in the official video.

Ruka (루카)

The song doesn’t try to present Babymonster as a group of sweet girls talking about romantic love. The band members want to be remembered as wild, dominant personalities who define the mood inside a relationship. They admit they are “not innocent,” with the explicit intent of turning the usual love song upside down: they are “the monsters of the world,” and we should actually be scared of them.

That’s the real meaning behind the lyrics of Batter Up: you are warned, we entered the scene, and we are ready to make a mess. We are not the kind of sweet, peaceful girls who sing about the beauty of love. On the contrary, you should see us as monsters to be scared of. An identity statement that wanted to introduce the new band to the whole world.

Read other popular song lyrics and their meaning on Auralcrave

The official video and the complete English lyrics

Attention

I’m on a mission, don’t need permission

No matter what, I’m gonna make my own decisions

I’m talkin’ you, you want it too

I’m pretty and kind, but watch how I turn into monster

Remember me, (Me) sting like a bee (Bee)

Personality like a starving lion

I don’t want anything but your heart

I would never do you wrong

You’ll regret it when I’m gone

You

Slightly harder

Even faster

Gonna swing away

You got a lot to say

What a big mistake

Batter, batter, batter up

Batter up, batter up, batter up

Batter, batter, batter up

Batter up, batter up, batter up

Batter, batter, batter up

Hit it, I run, nеver can stop

Rappin’ start, shot in your ears

Screams will turn into cheers loud, surprisе

Yo, the rise of the monster

My way will be shining forever way

Square up, I’m goin’, goin’ gone (Gone)

Took over the baton, and all set

Quickly, run, run, run, run

Who can stop me? I step on it harder, just get out of my way

I don’t pretend to be innocent, you want me? But look in the mirror

Never get tired, volume up, light ’em up

Burn the stage, take everything away, home run

Like a boss, baby, I’ma boss, baby

Rip it up everything like brrah

Remember me, (Me) sting like a bee (Bee)

We are the MVP rocking the stage

I don’t want anything but your heart

I would never do you wrong

You’ll regret it when I’m gone

You

Slightly harder

Even faster

Gonna swing away

You got a lot to say

What a big mistake

[Chorus: Chiquita, Ruka]

Batter, batter, batter up

Batter up, batter up, batter up

Batter, batter, batter up

Batter up, batter up, batter up

Batter, batter, batter up

So listen up, everybody

Volume up, move on

We are the monsters of the world

Batter up, right now

Let’s run anywhere (Anywhere)

Let me show you who we are (Batter up, up, up, up)

Everybody

Volume up, move on

We are the monsters of the world

Batter up, right now

Let’s run anywhere (Anywhere)

Let me show you who we are (Batter up, up, up, up)