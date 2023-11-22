Caitlin Clark & Jimmy Butler in the State Farm commercial

“Like a good neighbor, State Farm is there.” It’s mid-November 2023, the new commercial campaign from State Farm hasn’t been officially launched yet, and we can already forecast the success it will have. And the reason is a little broader than the catchy tagline: the protagonist of the new ads series is American basketball player Caitlin Clark. Together with her, we will see two other famous players, Jimmy Butler, Reggie Miller, and sportscaster Jenny Taft. Of course, the famous Jake from State Farm will also be there.

We are talking about two commercials featuring the famous female basketball player. In one of them, we can see a couple in a complicated situation after a little accident with their car. “Don’t yell Shoot,” says the commercial, because every time they do, a basketball champion suddenly appears from nowhere. First, it’s Caitlin Clark, then Jimmy Butler, and they both wonder why they have been summoned with such an urgency if there isn’t even a hoop. They are both ready to shoot, as the car’s owners requested. Jake comes to help them, explaining how State Farm Insurance will quickly solve their problems, but he happens to make the same mistake, talking about an “old pacer.” Suddenly, Reggie Miller is in the parking lot: he played for the Indiana Pacers for 18 seasons, from 1987 to 2005. You can watch the hilarious commercial below.

In the other State Farm commercial with Caitlin Clark, something similar happens. A cute coffee bar employee says she “needs a break,” and the scene is set immediately. Jenny Taft interrupts the streaming, announcing the short break, and Caitlin Clark is here with her, ready for the interview. The employee has actually something to raise about her personal situation, and Jake is again keen to help. Meanwhile, time is over; Caitlin has to return to her game, but only after a good latte from the shop.

Coffee Break (feat. Caitlin Clark, Jenny Taft) :30 | State Farm® Commercial Watch this video on YouTube.

Caitlin Clark is one of the biggest rising stars in American college basketball. In her second season for the Iowa Hawkeyes, she became the first women’s player to lead Division I in points and assists. She’s already Iowa’s all-time leading scorer, and her career is truly promising. Here is her personal page on hawkeyesports.com.

It’s one of those rare cases where a commercial gets viral even before it’s released, which tells you a lot about the contribution Caitlin Clark is providing to the State Farm campaign. The ads land on American TV at the end of November, and from there, State Farm has another ace in its roaster.

