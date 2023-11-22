Björk & Rosalía, Oral: the song lyrics and their meaning

If they told us one year back about a possible collaboration between Björk and Rosalía, we would have never believed it. Yet, Oral is here, released in November 2023, and it’s particularly fascinating: a track with poetic lyrics, an exciting story, a meaning that can be interpreted in many ways, and a mission followed by the two artists. Let’s discover everything in this article.

Oral: the song lyrics and their meaning

Oral is a poetic song about the thin line separating imagination and reality: in the lyrics, Björk and Rosalía sing about her wishes, thinking about the man they love, wanting to touch his hair and kiss his mouth. But, as the lines say:

Just because the mind can make up whatever it wants

Doesn’t mean that it’ll never come true

Therefore, the song becomes a melancholic reflection on how imagination and reality sometimes never meet. It’s like an epic battle where each opponent wants its own will to reign. And a battle is the one we see in the official video, where Rosalía and Björk fight like in a classic Mortal Kombat scene. Meanwhile, the music tries to find a compromise in a desperate attempt to reconcile the dream and the real.

Let me introduce one to the other

The dream and the real, get them acquainted

The song was originally written by Björk in the late 90s, but never got released. In 2023, the Icelandic singer decided to rework the song with the help of Rosalía and producer Sega Bodega. The result is fascinating, and it was released with an important message clearly stated at the beginning of the official video: all funds raised with this song will be used to support the legal battles against open pen fish farming in Iceland. The protest is led by the AEGIS non-profit organization. You can find out more about it on Björk’s official website.

Oral can be considered a song about impossible love, which can become the real meaning of its lyrics: your mind wants to touch and kiss him, but as the song states in the end, “there’s a line there, I can’t cross it.” There is always a line, and it’s interesting that this is the song Björk dedicated to Iceland’s battle to preserve Iceland’s marine ecosystem.

The official video and the complete lyrics

Your mouth floats above my bed at night

My own private moon

Just because the mind can make up whatever it wants

Doesn’t mean that it’ll never come true

Won’t ever happen (Just because she can)

Please, could I change that?

Is that the right thing to do?

Oh, I just don’t know

I just don’t know

Is that the right thing to do?

Oh, I just don’t know

I just don’t know

Let me introduce one to the other

The dream and the real, get them acquainted

Just because she can

Introduce

Just because she can

A mouth to a mouth

Is that the right thing to do?

Oh, I just don’t know

I just don’t know

Is that the right thing to do?

Oh, I j-just don’t know

I just don’t know

Can I just sneak up from behind

To the back of his head?

Then I lift up his hair

And nibble ever so lightly

That’s where her hair starts

Just because she can

Now please, can I kiss him

Just because she can?

Yo quiero besarle

Just because she can

Come on, please, can I kiss him?

Just because she can

I just don’t know, oh

Just because she can (Can)

There’s a line there, I can’t cross it (Ooh)

Just because she can

There’s a line there, I can’t cross it (Come)

Just because she can

There’s a line there, I can’t cross it

Just because she can (Oh, it must come)

There’s a line there, I can’t cross it

There’s a line there, I can’t cross it (Just)

There’s a line there, I can’t cross it

There’s a line there, I can’t cross it

There’s a line there, I can’t cross it

There’s a line there, I can’t cross it